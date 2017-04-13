Oklahoma officially adds graduate transfer WR Jeff Badet

If Parrish Cobb‘s status with the Oklahoma football program wasn’t tenuous and/or precarious — or over — before, it certainly is now.

According to The Oklahoman, Cobb was arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery in Norman Wednesday night. The erstwhile Sooners cornerback is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

From The Oklahoman:

According to a press release issued by the Norman Police, the victim said that two black males entered his apartment and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him and his roommate after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. The two suspects stole cash and drugs before leaving the apartment on foot to return to the white Ford Mustang they arrived in. One of the suspects concealed his identity, according to the release, while the other did not. The victim later identified the suspect who didn’t attempt to conceal his identity as Cobb. At 3:30 a.m., an officer located the Mustang at an apartment complex on W. Imhoff Road and found a white Chrysler registered to Cobb in the same parking lot with a visible box for a semi-automatic BB gun pistol, according to the release. The police found Cobb in an apartment on W. Imhoff Rd. just before 9 a.m. on Thursday and arrested him. Cobb admitted to driving the Ford Mustang with the other suspect to the apartment on Oak Tree Ave. with the intent of robbing the occupants of their drugs. Cobb told police that they didn’t find any drugs, but they did take cash. Cobb did not identify the other suspect.

In January of this year, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which are felonies, for his alleged involvement in three separate incidents earlier that month. He was indefinitely suspended from the football program at the time.

Following this latest incident, an OU spokesperson stated that Cobb hasn’t been enrolled in classes at the university since the initial arrest. The defensive back is currently not listed on the team’s official roster.

Cobb originally signed with Baylor in 2016 as a four-star recruit, but left the Bears in the wake of the sexual assault scandal. In July of last year, the defensive back signed with Oklahoma and was eligible to play immediately.

As a true freshman, Cobb started two of the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a hamstring injury. He played just one more game the rest of the year — the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.