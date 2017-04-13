Oklahoma State launches cryptic Heisman campaign for Mason Rudolph

Whoever is responsible for the social media content and Pr work at Oklahoma State may have just gotten to work after watching “National Treasure” or “Indiana Jones,” because the teaser for a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Mason Rudolph needed a decoder ring to figure things out.
I did not spend time trying to figure this one out, although I had a slight hunch. Thankfully, others on Twitter were able to crack the code shared by Oklahoma State on Twitter. Each letter in the message is two letters of the alphabet removed from the intended letter. Once you work through the secret message, you unveil the message “Mason Rudolph for Heisman.”
And there you go. The Heisman Trophy campaign season is officially underway in Stillwater. This year’s Heisman race should be a fun one with a number of talented players returning to the field this season, including Rudolph. When Bovada released their Heisman Trophy odds in late February, Rudolph was given a 14/1 shot to become Oklahoma State’s second Heisman Trophy winner in school history, joining Barry Sanders.
Rudolph passed for 4,091 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions.