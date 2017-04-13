Getty Images

Pitt issues statements on passing of Dan Rooney

By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

The NFL lost a legend Thursday, and an FBS football program is paying its respects.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced earlier in the day that Dan Rooney, one of the most influential and beloved executives in the history NFL, had passed away at the age of 84.  The Pitt Panthers’ college football home since 2001 has been Heinz Field, which it shares with the Steelers.

Not surprisingly, the university reacted en masse to Rooney’s passing.  Below are their statements.

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher:
“Dan Rooney was an innovative leader who forever shaped the sport of football and the city of Pittsburgh. His knack for resolving conflict, championing diversity and pursuing excellence with integrity earned him not only Super Bowl rings, but our collective admiration and affection. On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I extend my deepest sympathies to the entire Rooney family and the Steelers franchise.”

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi:
“A truly unforgettable and special moment for me was getting a personal visit from Dan Rooney after I had just accepted the head coaching job at Pitt. This is a man who built one of the most successful and famous sports organizations in the world, yet he was always so humble and accessible to everyone. Mr. Rooney represents the very best of the game of football and the very best of Pittsburgh. I don’t believe this unique collaboration between an NFL team and college program could exist anywhere else. The credit for that goes to Mr. Rooney and his passionate commitment to Pitt and Pittsburgh. Our hearts and prayers are with the Rooney family and Steelers organization.”

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke:
“Growing up in Canton in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I became educated very early on about ‘The Steeler Way’ and the incredible family tradition of this iconic NFL franchise. Since arriving in Pittsburgh last month, I have been able to experience firsthand the tremendous class and warmth of the Rooney family. Dan Rooney has an incredible legacy that goes well beyond the football field and we will all continue to be inspired by his example and memory. Our prayers and sympathies are with the Rooney family and all of Steelers Nation.”

Suspended by Oklahoma in January, Parrish Cobb arrested again for felony armed robbery

Associated Press
By John TaylorApr 13, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

If Parrish Cobb‘s status with the Oklahoma football program wasn’t tenuous and/or precarious — or over — before, it certainly is now.

According to The Oklahoman, Cobb was arrested Thursday in connection to an armed robbery in Norman Wednesday night.  The erstwhile Sooners cornerback is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

From The Oklahoman:

According to a press release issued by the Norman Police, the victim said that two black males entered his apartment and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him and his roommate after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The two suspects stole cash and drugs before leaving the apartment on foot to return to the white Ford Mustang they arrived in. One of the suspects concealed his identity, according to the release, while the other did not. The victim later identified the suspect who didn’t attempt to conceal his identity as Cobb.

At 3:30 a.m., an officer located the Mustang at an apartment complex on W. Imhoff Road and found a white Chrysler registered to Cobb in the same parking lot with a visible box for a semi-automatic BB gun pistol, according to the release.

The police found Cobb in an apartment on W. Imhoff Rd. just before 9 a.m. on Thursday and arrested him. Cobb admitted to driving the Ford Mustang with the other suspect to the apartment on Oak Tree Ave. with the intent of robbing the occupants of their drugs. Cobb told police that they didn’t find any drugs, but they did take cash. Cobb did not identify the other suspect.

In January of this year, Cobb was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, all of which are felonies, for his alleged involvement in three separate incidents earlier that month. He was indefinitely suspended from the football program at the time.

Following this latest incident, an OU spokesperson stated that Cobb hasn’t been enrolled in classes at the university since the initial arrest.  The defensive back is currently not listed on the team’s official roster.

Cobb originally signed with Baylor in 2016 as a four-star recruit, but left the Bears in the wake of the sexual assault scandal. In July of last year, the defensive back signed with Oklahoma and was eligible to play immediately.

As a true freshman, Cobb started two of the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a hamstring injury. He played just one more game the rest of the year — the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma officially adds graduate transfer WR Jeff Badet

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT

Wide receiver Jeff Badet made his decision to leave Kentucky for Oklahoma public in early March, but now the move is officially official. The Sooners announced the addition of Badet on Thursday. He will be eligible to slide into the Oklahoma offense immediately as a graduate transfer.

Badet announced his decision to transfer from Kentucky in mid-January. Oklahoma was an immediate possibility with a good recommendation between head coaches. Oklahoma’s Bob Stoops is brothers with Kentucky’s head coach, Mark Stoops.

This past season, Badet finished the year with 670 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 games for the Wildcats. At Oklahoma, Badet will be counted on to help pad the depth concerns following the departure of Dede Westbrook. Oklahoma has had recent success with graduate transfers at the wide receiver position, so there is reason for optimism for Badet in his new program once he gets going.

Badet could also be used on special teams after recording a kickoff return average of 22.9 yards per return at Kentucky.

SEC football fans in Mexico about to get SEC Network

Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

As conferences continue to push the boundaries of where their conference-branded networks can be made available, ESPN is giving the SEC a nice little push by launching the SEC Network in Mexico. In an announcement made on Thursday, ESPN is now making the SEC Network and ESPNU available in Mexico for the first time to customers using Totalplay in Mexico.

ESPNU and SEC Network offer the best of college sports and we are excited to make both networks available to Totalplay customers in Mexico,” said Gerardo Casanova, vice president and managing director, Latin America North and ESPN Mexico, in a released statement. “Together, ESPNU and SEC Network will immediately offer college sports fans in Mexico more than 1,000 exclusive live events, including regular-season football games, men’s and women’s basketball games, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, track & field, as well as unparalleled access To news and information shows and original programming.”

I don’t know how many SEC football fans there are in Mexico, but having the network available south of the border figures to be a nice little perk for a conference already swimming in the riches provided by the SEC Network. Since the launch of the network in cooperation with ESPN, the SEC has seen a big boost in revenue, similar to the Big Ten’s results with the Big Ten Network. In fact, the SEC Network is already more valuable than the Big Ten Network. According to a previous report from Al.com, the SEC Network was valued at $4.77 billion in 2015, and the Big Ten Network has a value of $1.59 billion.

There is a growing interest in football in Mexico, but this also seems to be a good opportunity for the SEC to showcase sports that may be more of interest in Mexico, like soccer and baseball. Football may be the big money maker when it comes to college programming, and that will continue to be the case, but the SEC is now in a nice position to capitalize on programming that college sports networks will tend to lag on compared to the football offerings.

As a result, the SEC could continue to widen the gap in the revenue game even more. As long as this means people in Mexico get a chance to watch “The Paul Finebaum Show” and call in with their rants, I’m all for it.

Oklahoma State launches cryptic Heisman campaign for Mason Rudolph

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Whoever is responsible for the social media content and Pr work at Oklahoma State may have just gotten to work after watching “National Treasure” or “Indiana Jones,” because the teaser for a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Mason Rudolph needed a decoder ring to figure things out.

I did not spend time trying to figure this one out, although I had a slight hunch. Thankfully, others on Twitter were able to crack the code shared by Oklahoma State on Twitter. Each letter in the message is two letters of the alphabet removed from the intended letter. Once you work through the secret message, you unveil the message “Mason Rudolph for Heisman.”

And there you go. The Heisman Trophy campaign season is officially underway in Stillwater. This year’s Heisman race should be a fun one with a number of talented players returning to the field this season, including Rudolph. When Bovada released their Heisman Trophy odds in late February, Rudolph was given a 14/1 shot to become Oklahoma State’s second Heisman Trophy winner in school history, joining Barry Sanders.

Rudolph passed for 4,091 yards and 28 touchdowns with just four interceptions.