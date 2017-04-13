Pitt issues statements on passing of Dan Rooney

The NFL lost a legend Thursday, and an FBS football program is paying its respects.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced earlier in the day that Dan Rooney, one of the most influential and beloved executives in the history NFL, had passed away at the age of 84. The Pitt Panthers’ college football home since 2001 has been Heinz Field, which it shares with the Steelers.

Not surprisingly, the university reacted en masse to Rooney’s passing. Below are their statements.

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher:

“Dan Rooney was an innovative leader who forever shaped the sport of football and the city of Pittsburgh. His knack for resolving conflict, championing diversity and pursuing excellence with integrity earned him not only Super Bowl rings, but our collective admiration and affection. On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I extend my deepest sympathies to the entire Rooney family and the Steelers franchise.”

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi:

“A truly unforgettable and special moment for me was getting a personal visit from Dan Rooney after I had just accepted the head coaching job at Pitt. This is a man who built one of the most successful and famous sports organizations in the world, yet he was always so humble and accessible to everyone. Mr. Rooney represents the very best of the game of football and the very best of Pittsburgh. I don’t believe this unique collaboration between an NFL team and college program could exist anywhere else. The credit for that goes to Mr. Rooney and his passionate commitment to Pitt and Pittsburgh. Our hearts and prayers are with the Rooney family and Steelers organization.”

Statement from University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics Heather Lyke:

“Growing up in Canton in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I became educated very early on about ‘The Steeler Way’ and the incredible family tradition of this iconic NFL franchise. Since arriving in Pittsburgh last month, I have been able to experience firsthand the tremendous class and warmth of the Rooney family. Dan Rooney has an incredible legacy that goes well beyond the football field and we will all continue to be inspired by his example and memory. Our prayers and sympathies are with the Rooney family and all of Steelers Nation.”