Ex-Alabama, current UTSA DL coach Bo Davis given two-year show-cause

The recruiting violations have officially come home to roost for one FBS assistant coach.
The NCAA announced Friday that Bo Davis was found by the Committee on Infractions to have “acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible recruiting contacts.” In late April of last year, reports surfaced that Davis was expected to resign or be fired as Alabama’s defensive line coach after the school opened an inquiry into possible NCAA violations on the recruiting trail. The nature of the violations were not revealed, but the NCAA had launched investigations into the matter and Alabama opened its own corresponding inquiry.
A day later, the Tide announced that Davis had, ahem, “submitted his letter of resignation.”
In its decision, which you can read in its entirety HERE, the NCAA detailed Davis’ recruiting violations:
- Between December 1, 2014, and January 31, 2015, the athletics representative, who was the mother of a then Alabama football student-athlete, contacted the head football coach at the high school to arrange a meeting. Once the athletics representative arrived at the high school, she asked to meet with four football prospective student-athletes (prospects 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively). The athletics representative initially met with the four prospects for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and [Davis] later joined the meeting for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The impermissible contact lasted a total of 25 to 35 minutes, occurred at least six months prior to the permissible timeframe for an off-campus contact with prospect 3 and at least 18 months prior to the permissible time frame for off-campus contacts with prospects 1, 2 and 4.
- During his September 23, 2015, and April 25, 2016, interviews with the enforcement staff and institution, [Davis] provided false or misleading information when he denied knowledge of the athletics representative’s involvement with and her presence during [Davis’] visit to the high school detailed in Violation No. 1. In both interviews, [Davis] denied seeing the athletics representative at the high school and denied that she had any involvement in his visit outlined in Violation No. 1-a. [Davis’] statements are in direct contradiction to information reported to the institution and enforcement staff by two involved football prospects and the high school’s head football coach, as well as some of [Davis’] own statements during his May 2, 2016, interview.
Because of the violations as well as being untruthful with investigators, Davis has been slapped with a two-year show-cause penalty. Davis contested the length of the penalty, but “the panel determined the penalty was appropriate because the former assistant coach had a responsibility as a part of the NCAA membership to provide truthful information during the investigation and he failed to do so during the interviews.”
Davis will be barred from all off-campus recruiting activities during the two years the show-cause is in place. He was hired in late February by UT-San Antonio as the football program’s defensive line coach. It’s unclear what if any impact the NCAA’s decision will have on his employment.
Additionally, the NCAA found that Alabama “committed Level III recruiting violations when a second former assistant football coach had impermissible off-campus contact with a recruit during an evaluation period and members of the football staff impermissibly allowed a prospect’s youth football coach to attend a recruiting visit at the prospect’s home.” The names of those involved weren’t revealed.
Alabama self-imposed penalties related to those activities, placing recruiting restrictions on those involved; disassociating itself from “a representative of the institution’s athletics interests” (a booster; and fining itself $5,000. The NCAA has accepted those self-imposed penalties, and will not add to them.
The Man has spoken after what was a relatively brief period of silence.
News broke overnight that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals being sought in a beating that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved. A short time ago, Nick Saban released a statement addressing the situation.
“We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte’s situation,” the statement from the head coach began. “He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.
“Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”
A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.
A disturbing off-field incident has proven very costly for a pair of FBS players.
Two Middle Tennessee State football players, fifth-year senior defensive end Justin Akins (pictured, No. 91) and redshirt junior linebacker Shalom Alvarez, found themselves involved in a burgeoning controversy, with a social media video leading to a police investigation into animal cruelty. Alvarez, who is seen in the video hitting the puppy multiple times, and Akins, on whose social media account the video of the beating appeared and can be heard saying “[expletive] said you don’t pay rent,” were suspended by the football program in the wake of the incident.
A statement from MTSU’s athletic director sent out Thursday night gave no indication that the two players were in jeopardy of losing their spots on the team. Less than 24 hours later, however, a statement from head coach Rick Stockstill confirmed that both players have been dismissed from the football program.
Below is Stockstill’s statement, in its entirety:
When confronted with situations of inappropriate conduct, it is easy for a coach to simply dismiss players in trouble without taking time to study the situation. I feel it is important to consider the facts carefully, and seek input from others with information and expertise, before reaching a decision.
“After reviewing the matter further, and speaking with authorities with the appropriate expertise, I have decided to dismiss Justin Akins and Shalom Alvarez from our football team. Their actions were in violation of the values and standards of our program.
“I appreciate the work by the Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services and Murfreesboro Police Department. Their expertise was invaluable in this process and will help educate our players.
After beginning his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, Akins transferred to MTSU following the 2013 season. He’s played in all 26 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. Last season, he led all Blue Raiders defensive linemen with four pass breakups.
In his only season with the program, Alvarez didn’t play a down in 2016.
We already knew the two schools a prominent graduate transfer would move on to. Now we know which one specifically.
On his Instagram account Friday, Scott Pagano announced that he has decided to transfer to Oregon for his final season of eligibility. The 6-3, 295-pound defensive tackle had confirmed earlier in the week that he would be committing to either Oregon or Oklahoma.
Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.
Pagano graduated from Clemson in December. Two months later, the defensive lineman decided to transfer from the reigning national champions.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.
The assistant coaching carousel is getting set to get a lot busier and a whole lot more hectic.
As expected, the NCAA on Friday approved a slew of reforms in what The Association described as a “new football recruiting model.” The one that’s garnering the most attention will have a significant impact on the recruiting trail as FBS programs will be permitted to add a 10th full-time, on-field assistant coach to their staffs. It as expected that head coaches would be permitted to add that 10th assistant in August; however, the effective date for the additional help will be Jan. 9, 2018.
That date is one day after the College Football Playoff championship game for the 2017 season.
- It changes the recruiting calendar to allow for an early signing period in December (effective Aug. 1). Only the Collegiate Commissioners Association can create new National Letter of Intent signing periods.
- It adds a period for official visits that begins April 1 of the junior year and ends the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June of that year. Official visits can’t occur in conjunction with a prospect’s participation in a school’s camp or clinic (effective Aug. 1).
- It prevents Football Bowl Subdivision schools from hiring people close to a prospective student-athlete for a two-year period before and after the student’s anticipated and actual enrollment at the school. This provision was adopted in men’s basketball in 2010 (effective immediately, though schools may honor contracts signed before Jan. 18, 2017).
Football Bowl Subdivision schools are limited to signing 25 prospective and current student-athletes to a first-time financial aid agreement or a National Letter of Intent. Exceptions exclude current student-athletes who have been enrolled full-time at the school for at least two years and prospective or current student-athletes who suffer an incapacitating injury (effective for recruits who sign after Aug. 1, 2017).
- It limits the time for Football Bowl Subdivision coaches to participate in camps and clinics to 10 days in June and July and requires that the camps take place on a school’s campus or in facilities regularly used by the school for practice or competition. Staff members with football-specific responsibilities are subject to the same restrictions. The Football Championship Subdivision can conduct and participate in camps during the months of June and July (effective immediately, though schools may honor contracts signed before Jan. 18, 2017).
- It allows coaches employed at a camp or clinic to have recruiting conversations with prospects participating in camps and clinics and requires educational sessions at all camps and clinics detailing initial eligibility standards, gambling rules, agent rules and drug regulations (effective immediately).
“This is a significant move forward for football recruiting,” Big 12 commissioner and Football Oversight Committee chairman Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “The entire package of rule changes is friendly for students, their families and their coaches. We will continue to monitor the recruiting environment to make sure the rules work as intended, and we will suggest adjustments when necessary.”
The NCAA also made sure to note that “[d]ecisions are not final until the close of the Division I Board of Directors meeting April 26.” Additionally, the early signing period in December will not be official until the Conference Commissioners Association signs off on it at a June meeting.
It’s expected the CCA will overwhelmingly approve the measure.
On the non-recruiting front, the NCAA Division I Council also voted to eliminate “multiple contact practices a day” — aka two-a-days — in summer camp. “A single day may include a single, three-hour, on-field practice session and a walk-through,” a separate release stated.
“The Council’s action reinforces our commitment to the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Council chair Jim Phillips, athletic director at Northwestern. “We continue to be guided by the recommendations from medical professionals, coaches and administrators and the strong support for discontinuing two contact practices in the same day.”