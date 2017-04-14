Felony warrant issued for Alabama DB Deionte Thompson in connection to alleged beating of man

Alabama is the latest FBS program to see one of its players on the wrong side of the law.

According to ABC affiliate KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Tex., Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals “being sought as suspects in the Spring Break beating of an Orange County man.” Felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for Thompson and the other three allegedly involved.

From the television station’s report:

The sheriff’s office is investigating the assault of Noah Frillou, 18, who was severely beaten at Crystal Beach on March 18, 2017, over spring break. Frillou was knocked unconscious after he tried to escape the fight that broke out on the beach. He was picked up by family after he was hurt and then taken to Baptist hospital where doctors said he had several bones broken in his face including his nose and the area around his eye sockets. Frillou also suffered a major concussion.

In a tweet on his Twitter timeline, Vester Thompson, the defensive back’s father, reportedly admonished the media over its coverage of the situation.

“I understand that journalists have a job to do. Just wait until you hear the truth,” the dad wrote. “Trust me, the key word in the case is ALABAMA.”

The father subsequently told KBMT-TV that “[i]t’s important that people know what the truth is. I may not be able to say a lot, but what I do know is that the facts are not being told.”

A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. He played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His nine special teams tackles were tied for tops on the team.

Neither the football program nor head coach Nick Saban have commented on Thompson’s off-field predicament.