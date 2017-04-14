Kansas State officially announces Iowa’s Gene Taylor as new AD

After several weeks of searching, Kansas State has a new athletic director.

The Wildcats confirmed reports on Friday that the school has hired Gene Taylor to be the new AD, replacing John Currie after he left for the same position at his alma mater of Tennessee.

“My family and I are truly honored and thrilled to join the K-State family,” Taylor said in a statement. “I would like to commend Amy Button Renz and the committee for conducting what I believe was the most professional and detailed search I have ever been a part of, while also being extremely appreciative to President Myers for his leadership and confidence in my ability to lead this athletics department at such an outstanding institution. I also would like to thank Laird Veatch for his time as Interim Athletics Director, and I know people think highly of him and his service to K-State.

“We are excited to get to Manhattan, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters and helping them build upon the across-the-board success that K-State has attained.”

Taylor heads to Manhattan after serving the past three years at Iowa as the Hawkeyes’ deputy athletics director.

While 58-year-old played a vital role at Iowa the past few seasons, he is most well-known for helping turn North Dakota State into a powerhouse at the FCS level.