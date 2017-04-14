NCAA approves 10th assistant, additional recruiting reforms

The assistant coaching carousel is getting set to get a lot busier and a whole lot more hectic.
As expected, the NCAA on Friday approved a slew of reforms in what The Association described as a “new football recruiting model.” The one that’s garnering the most attention will have a significant impact on the recruiting trail as FBS programs will be permitted to add a 10th full-time, on-field assistant coach to their staffs. It as expected that head coaches would be permitted to add that 10th assistant in August; however, the effective date for the additional help will be Jan. 9, 2018.
That date is one day after the College Football Playoff championship game for the 2017 season.
- It changes the recruiting calendar to allow for an early signing period in December (effective Aug. 1). Only the Collegiate Commissioners Association can create new National Letter of Intent signing periods.
- It adds a period for official visits that begins April 1 of the junior year and ends the Sunday before the last Wednesday in June of that year. Official visits can’t occur in conjunction with a prospect’s participation in a school’s camp or clinic (effective Aug. 1).
- It prevents Football Bowl Subdivision schools from hiring people close to a prospective student-athlete for a two-year period before and after the student’s anticipated and actual enrollment at the school. This provision was adopted in men’s basketball in 2010 (effective immediately, though schools may honor contracts signed before Jan. 18, 2017).
Football Bowl Subdivision schools are limited to signing 25 prospective and current student-athletes to a first-time financial aid agreement or a National Letter of Intent. Exceptions exclude current student-athletes who have been enrolled full-time at the school for at least two years and prospective or current student-athletes who suffer an incapacitating injury (effective for recruits who sign after Aug. 1, 2017).
- It limits the time for Football Bowl Subdivision coaches to participate in camps and clinics to 10 days in June and July and requires that the camps take place on a school’s campus or in facilities regularly used by the school for practice or competition. Staff members with football-specific responsibilities are subject to the same restrictions. The Football Championship Subdivision can conduct and participate in camps during the months of June and July (effective immediately, though schools may honor contracts signed before Jan. 18, 2017).
- It allows coaches employed at a camp or clinic to have recruiting conversations with prospects participating in camps and clinics and requires educational sessions at all camps and clinics detailing initial eligibility standards, gambling rules, agent rules and drug regulations (effective immediately).
“This is a significant move forward for football recruiting,” Big 12 commissioner and Football Oversight Committee chairman Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “The entire package of rule changes is friendly for students, their families and their coaches. We will continue to monitor the recruiting environment to make sure the rules work as intended, and we will suggest adjustments when necessary.”
The NCAA also made sure to note that “[d]ecisions are not final until the close of the Division I Board of Directors meeting April 26.” Additionally, the early signing period in December will not be official until the Conference Commissioners Association signs off on it at a June meeting.
It’s expected the CCA will overwhelmingly approve the measure.
On the non-recruiting front, the NCAA Division I Council also voted to eliminate “multiple contact practices a day” — aka two-a-days — in summer camp. “A single day may include a single, three-hour, on-field practice session and a walk-through,” a separate release stated.
“The Council’s action reinforces our commitment to the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Council chair Jim Phillips, athletic director at Northwestern. “We continue to be guided by the recommendations from medical professionals, coaches and administrators and the strong support for discontinuing two contact practices in the same day.”
We already knew the two schools a prominent graduate transfer would move on to. Now we know which one specifically.
On his Instagram account Friday, Scott Pagano announced that he has decided to transfer to Oregon for his final season of eligibility. The 6-3, 295-pound defensive tackle had confirmed earlier in the week that he would be committing to either Oregon or Oklahoma.
Pagano had previously taken official visits to both Oklahoma and Oregon. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas were also among the lineman’s five allotted official visits in his second round of collegiate recruiting. Cal and Nebraska were also a part of the process.
Pagano graduated from Clemson in December. Two months later, the defensive lineman decided to transfer from the reigning national champions.
Coming out of high school in Hawaii as a four-star 2013 recruit, Pagano was rated as the No. 24 tackle in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state. He started 13 games the past two seasons, four of which came in 2016.
Alabama is the latest FBS program to see one of its players on the wrong side of the law.
According to ABC affiliate KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Tex., Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals “being sought as suspects in the Spring Break beating of an Orange County man.” Felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for Thompson and the other three allegedly involved.
From the television station’s report:
The sheriff’s office is investigating the assault of Noah Frillou, 18, who was severely beaten at Crystal Beach on March 18, 2017, over spring break.
Frillou was knocked unconscious after he tried to escape the fight that broke out on the beach.
He was picked up by family after he was hurt and then taken to Baptist hospital where doctors said he had several bones broken in his face including his nose and the area around his eye sockets. Frillou also suffered a major concussion.
In a tweet on his Twitter timeline, Vester Thompson, the defensive back’s father, reportedly admonished the media over its coverage of the situation.
“I understand that journalists have a job to do. Just wait until you hear the truth,” the dad wrote. “Trust me, the key word in the case is ALABAMA.”
The father subsequently told KBMT-TV that “[i]t’s important that people know what the truth is. I may not be able to say a lot, but what I do know is that the facts are not being told.”
A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. He played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His nine special teams tackles were tied for tops on the team.
Neither the football program nor head coach Nick Saban have commented on Thompson’s off-field predicament.
In large part because of his surname, Thaddeus Moss was a high-profile member of North Carolina State’s 2016 recruiting class. A year later, he’s gone.
The son of Randy Moss announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he “will be transferring from NC State after the spring semester in hopes to better my opportunities for the future.” Exactly why the tight end made the decision to move on wasn’t broached.
Moss verbally committed to the Wolfpack in late January of last year, then signed a week or so later with the football program. A three-star member of NCSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Moss was rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina.
As a true freshman, Moss started three of the seven games in which he played. He caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moss was expected to see even more playing time in 2017 before he decided to transfer.
You have to be a special kind of soulless to beat a woman or a child. Not far behind? Beating a puppy.
The latter is the disturbing situation two Middle Tennessee State football players, defensive lineman Justin Akins and linebacker Shalom Alvarez, find themselves in, with a social media video leading to a police investigation into animal cruelty. While the Snapchat video seemingly disappeared into the Internet ether, it has been saved.
You can view it by clicking HERE.
Alvarez, who is seen in the video hitting the puppy multiple times, and Akins, on whose social media account the video of the beating appeared and can be heard saying “[expletive] said you don’t pay rent,” were suspended by the football program in the wake of the incident. Thursday night, MTSU’s athletic director, Chris Massaro, felt compelled to release a statement addressing the incident.
“The actions captured on the video are obviously disturbing. We welcome the inquiry by the Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services. We have high expectations of conduct of our student-athletes. Coach Stockstill has suspended these players until the inquiry is complete and they will perform community service to the benefit of local animal welfare efforts.”