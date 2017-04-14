Nick Saban releases statement on Deionte Thompson

The Man has spoken after what was a relatively brief period of silence.

News broke overnight that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals being sought in a beating that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved. A short time ago, Nick Saban released a statement addressing the situation.

“We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte’s situation,” the statement from the head coach began. “He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.

“Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”

A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.