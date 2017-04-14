P.J. Fleck’s hand-painted shoes for Minnesota’s spring game are ELITE

This is a big weekend for spring games all across the country but one of the more intriguing ones might be in the Twin Cities as we get our first good look at Minnesota under new coach P.J. Fleck.
The former Western Michigan head coach is well known for his boundless enthusiasm and relentless branding that is punctuated by phrases like ‘Row the Boat’ and calling everything under the sun elite. Now it appears the Gophers coach is taking all that to help up his shoe game this Saturday.
Even if you’re no fan of Minnesota sports, you have to admit those are some pretty sweet shoes. While it’s hard to see Urban Meyer or Nick Saban sporting such kicks, it’s pretty clear that a few other coaches across the country are on notice to up their shoe game up going forward.
After several weeks of searching, Kansas State has a new athletic director.
The Wildcats confirmed reports on Friday that the school has hired Gene Taylor to be the new AD, replacing John Currie after he left for the same position at his alma mater of Tennessee.
“My family and I are truly honored and thrilled to join the K-State family,” Taylor said in a statement. “I would like to commend Amy Button Renz and the committee for conducting what I believe was the most professional and detailed search I have ever been a part of, while also being extremely appreciative to President Myers for his leadership and confidence in my ability to lead this athletics department at such an outstanding institution. I also would like to thank Laird Veatch for his time as Interim Athletics Director, and I know people think highly of him and his service to K-State.
“We are excited to get to Manhattan, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters and helping them build upon the across-the-board success that K-State has attained.”
Taylor heads to Manhattan after serving the past three years at Iowa as the Hawkeyes’ deputy athletics director.
While 58-year-old played a vital role at Iowa the past few seasons, he is most well-known for helping turn North Dakota State into a powerhouse at the FCS level.
While head coach Tom Herman may have stumbled in taking a sledgehammer to the Texas locker room, the new digs in Austin for the Longhorns will make just about everybody forget about those demolition issues.
The richest athletic department in the country is sparing no expense when it comes to the team’s new facilities and that becomes readily apparent when you take in what the new UT lockers will be like for players. Case in point? The burnt orange won’t just put up a nice name plate for their players, but will instead post a 43-inch flat-screen TV above their new lockers.
The total cost for each locker? Per FoxSports’ Bruce Feldman, it’s a whopping $10,500 each.
This might be the best example yet of when you can’t pay the players, schools end up spending that money on superfluous things like this. No word on what rival Texas A&M will do in response but one figures holographic technology might be used to one-up the Longhorns.
At least it’s no another arrest, right? Baby steps, y’all.
A spate of off-field incidents at Oklahoma this offseason has given way to some personnel news, with Bob Stoops confirming Thursday that two cornerbacks, P.J. Mbanasor and Antoine Stephens, have decided to transfer out of the head coach’s program. “[They] are guys that want to try and find something different. That’s all I know at this point,” Stoops said.
No specific reasons for the departures were given, although being passed on the depth chart would likely be a good place to start.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2015 recruiting class, Mbanasor was rated as the No. 19 corner in the country; the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 132 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board. After playing in 10 games with two starts as a true freshman, Mbanasor took a redshirt for the 2016 season.
Stephens was a three-star member of the same class who didn’t play a down for the Sooners.
The Man has spoken after what was a relatively brief period of silence.
News broke overnight that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals being sought in a beating that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved. A short time ago, Nick Saban released a statement addressing the situation.
“We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte’s situation,” the statement from the head coach began. “He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.
“Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”
A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.