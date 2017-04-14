P.J. Fleck’s hand-painted shoes for Minnesota’s spring game are ELITE

This is a big weekend for spring games all across the country but one of the more intriguing ones might be in the Twin Cities as we get our first good look at Minnesota under new coach P.J. Fleck.

The former Western Michigan head coach is well known for his boundless enthusiasm and relentless branding that is punctuated by phrases like ‘Row the Boat’ and calling everything under the sun elite. Now it appears the Gophers coach is taking all that to help up his shoe game this Saturday.

Even if you’re no fan of Minnesota sports, you have to admit those are some pretty sweet shoes. While it’s hard to see Urban Meyer or Nick Saban sporting such kicks, it’s pretty clear that a few other coaches across the country are on notice to up their shoe game up going forward.