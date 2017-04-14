Randy Moss’ son will transfer from NC State

In large part because of his surname, Thaddeus Moss was a high-profile member of North Carolina State’s 2016 recruiting class. A year later, he’s gone.

The son of Randy Moss announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he “will be transferring from NC State after the spring semester in hopes to better my opportunities for the future.” Exactly why the tight end made the decision to move on wasn’t broached.

Moss verbally committed to the Wolfpack in late January of last year, then signed a week or so later with the football program. A three-star member of NCSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Moss was rated as the No. 18 tight end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina.

As a true freshman, Moss started three of the seven games in which he played. He caught six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moss was expected to see even more playing time in 2017 before he decided to transfer.