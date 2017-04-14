Texas ups facilities arms race with new $10k lockers complete with TV’s as name plates

While head coach Tom Herman may have stumbled in taking a sledgehammer to the Texas locker room, the new digs in Austin for the Longhorns will make just about everybody forget about those demolition issues.
The richest athletic department in the country is sparing no expense when it comes to the team’s new facilities and that becomes readily apparent when you take in what the new UT lockers will be like for players. Case in point? The burnt orange won’t just put up a nice name plate for their players, but will instead post a 43-inch flat-screen TV above their new lockers.
The total cost for each locker? Per FoxSports’ Bruce Feldman, it’s a whopping $10,500 each.
This might be the best example yet of when you can’t pay the players, schools end up spending that money on superfluous things like this. No word on what rival Texas A&M will do in response but one figures holographic technology might be used to one-up the Longhorns.
At least it’s no another arrest, right? Baby steps, y’all.
A spate of off-field incidents at Oklahoma this offseason has given way to some personnel news, with Bob Stoops confirming Thursday that two cornerbacks, P.J. Mbanasor and Antoine Stephens, have decided to transfer out of the head coach’s program. “[They] are guys that want to try and find something different. That’s all I know at this point,” Stoops said.
No specific reasons for the departures were given, although being passed on the depth chart would likely be a good place to start.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2015 recruiting class, Mbanasor was rated as the No. 19 corner in the country; the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 132 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board. After playing in 10 games with two starts as a true freshman, Mbanasor took a redshirt for the 2016 season.
Stephens was a three-star member of the same class who didn’t play a down for the Sooners.
The Man has spoken after what was a relatively brief period of silence.
News broke overnight that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson is one of four individuals being sought in a beating that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants have been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved. A short time ago, Nick Saban released a statement addressing the situation.
“We are still in the process of gathering all of the facts in Deionte’s situation,” the statement from the head coach began. “He has been excused today to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.
“Once we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”
A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.
A disturbing off-field incident has proven very costly for a pair of FBS players.
Two Middle Tennessee State football players, fifth-year senior defensive end Justin Akins (pictured, No. 91) and redshirt junior linebacker Shalom Alvarez, found themselves involved in a burgeoning controversy, with a social media video leading to a police investigation into animal cruelty. Alvarez, who is seen in the video hitting the puppy multiple times, and Akins, on whose social media account the video of the beating appeared and can be heard saying “[expletive] said you don’t pay rent,” were suspended by the football program in the wake of the incident.
A statement from MTSU’s athletic director sent out Thursday night gave no indication that the two players were in jeopardy of losing their spots on the team. Less than 24 hours later, however, a statement from head coach Rick Stockstill confirmed that both players have been dismissed from the football program.
Below is Stockstill’s statement, in its entirety:
When confronted with situations of inappropriate conduct, it is easy for a coach to simply dismiss players in trouble without taking time to study the situation. I feel it is important to consider the facts carefully, and seek input from others with information and expertise, before reaching a decision.
“After reviewing the matter further, and speaking with authorities with the appropriate expertise, I have decided to dismiss Justin Akins and Shalom Alvarez from our football team. Their actions were in violation of the values and standards of our program.
“I appreciate the work by the Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services and Murfreesboro Police Department. Their expertise was invaluable in this process and will help educate our players.
After beginning his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, Akins transferred to MTSU following the 2013 season. He’s played in all 26 games the past two seasons, starting one of those contests. Last season, he led all Blue Raiders defensive linemen with four pass breakups.
In his only season with the program, Alvarez didn’t play a down in 2016.
The recruiting violations have officially come home to roost for one FBS assistant coach.
The NCAA announced Friday that Bo Davis was found by the Committee on Infractions to have “acted unethically when he provided false or misleading information about impermissible recruiting contacts.” In late April of last year, reports surfaced that Davis was expected to resign or be fired as Alabama’s defensive line coach after the school opened an inquiry into possible NCAA violations on the recruiting trail. The nature of the violations were not revealed, but the NCAA had launched investigations into the matter and Alabama opened its own corresponding inquiry.
A day later, the Tide announced that Davis had, ahem, “submitted his letter of resignation.”
In its decision, which you can read in its entirety HERE, the NCAA detailed Davis’ recruiting violations:
- Between December 1, 2014, and January 31, 2015, the athletics representative, who was the mother of a then Alabama football student-athlete, contacted the head football coach at the high school to arrange a meeting. Once the athletics representative arrived at the high school, she asked to meet with four football prospective student-athletes (prospects 1, 2, 3 and 4 respectively). The athletics representative initially met with the four prospects for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and [Davis] later joined the meeting for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The impermissible contact lasted a total of 25 to 35 minutes, occurred at least six months prior to the permissible timeframe for an off-campus contact with prospect 3 and at least 18 months prior to the permissible time frame for off-campus contacts with prospects 1, 2 and 4.
- During his September 23, 2015, and April 25, 2016, interviews with the enforcement staff and institution, [Davis] provided false or misleading information when he denied knowledge of the athletics representative’s involvement with and her presence during [Davis’] visit to the high school detailed in Violation No. 1. In both interviews, [Davis] denied seeing the athletics representative at the high school and denied that she had any involvement in his visit outlined in Violation No. 1-a. [Davis’] statements are in direct contradiction to information reported to the institution and enforcement staff by two involved football prospects and the high school’s head football coach, as well as some of [Davis’] own statements during his May 2, 2016, interview.
Because of the violations as well as being untruthful with investigators, Davis has been slapped with a two-year show-cause penalty. Davis contested the length of the penalty, but “the panel determined the penalty was appropriate because the former assistant coach had a responsibility as a part of the NCAA membership to provide truthful information during the investigation and he failed to do so during the interviews.”
Davis will be barred from all off-campus recruiting activities during the two years the show-cause is in place. He was hired in late February by UT-San Antonio as the football program’s defensive line coach. It’s unclear what if any impact the NCAA’s decision will have on his employment.
Additionally, the NCAA found that Alabama “committed Level III recruiting violations when a second former assistant football coach had impermissible off-campus contact with a recruit during an evaluation period and members of the football staff impermissibly allowed a prospect’s youth football coach to attend a recruiting visit at the prospect’s home.” The names of those involved weren’t revealed.
Alabama self-imposed penalties related to those activities, placing recruiting restrictions on those involved; disassociating itself from “a representative of the institution’s athletics interests” (a booster; and fining itself $5,000. The NCAA has accepted those self-imposed penalties, and will not add to them.