Items stolen from family of Lloyd Carr’s late grandson returned to home

In one of those stories that zaps your faith in humanity and will to live, it was reported last week that the family of Jason and Tammi Carr suffered a break-in while on vacation in Florida. These are the same Jason and Tami Carr that lost their 5-year-old son, Chad Carr, to a rare form of cancer in 2015. Jason Carr is a former Michigan quarterback and assistant coach, working under his father Lloyd Carr.

The family remained in the Ann Arbor area after Lloyd and Jason left the Michigan program, and after Chad’s passing. After returning to their Pittsfield Township, Mich., home last week, Tami posted on Facebook that thieves had taken Jason’s car and a fireproof safe containing hard drives with family photos and videos.

“Yes those are of course very prized possessions, as they contain so many memories of Chad,” Tammi wrote. “I don’t care about the car or anything besides Those hard drives!!!”

However, the Pittsfield Township Police Department has now recovered the hard drives and placed the suspected thieves under custody.

“Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “Our hard drives have been recovered! Words can’t express how happy we are. These random little memories captured during our five short years with Chad are what we turn to when we need to laugh, cry, or simply spend time with our baby. We are so thankful to have them back.

“A HUGE thank you to the Pittsfield Township Police Department and the officers who were nothing short of amazing. They worked day and night — a straight 36 hours at one point — following leads and pushing ahead for our family.

“To show our gratitude, we are donating the $500 reward we posted for the return of the hard drives to a project in Pittsfield Township. We are still figuring out what that project will be, but we want to do something to make day-to-day work a little easier for these officers!”

Carr wrote that the publicity her original post contained helped crack the case.

“News spread so fast, in fact, that it went viral … and that made a SIGNIFICANT impact on this case,” Carr wrote. “One of the perpetrators actually saw the information on the news and felt badly … after he was apprehended, he actually led the officers to where they would find the hard drives. Prayers that his heart can be forever changed. Our prayers were answered. … A situation that seemed hopeless turned around because of passion and awareness.”

Police say the two suspects are being held in Washtenaw County jail.