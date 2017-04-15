Getty Images

VIDEO: Ohio State fan scores touchdown in Buckeyes spring game

5 Comments
By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

It seems every year the best national moment of spring football is when a program invites a young fan battling a terminal illness or of special needs is invited onto the field to score a touchdown.

This time around it was Ohio State and their fan Jacob Jarvis.

As you’ll see below, Jarvis barreled down the Ohio Stadium turf with skill and swagger and celebrated in the end zone like he’d been there before.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additionally in Columbus, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones dazzled the fans at halftime by launching a 66-yard bomb while standing flat footed in Timberland shoes.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

VIDEO: Nebraska helps military dad reunite with family at spring game

Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kevin McGuireApr 16, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

As if Ohio State getting the tears going at their spring game wasn’t enough, Nebraska found a reason to get the emotions overwhelmed at its spring game as well.

Nebraska organized the emotional reunion around the opening kickoff of its spring game, suiting up Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke in a football uniform. Hawke’s family was invited as a special guest for the opening coin flip, with one of his children arranged to do the coin-flipping honors. As his son flipped the coin, Hawke took off his helmet to surprise his family.

Stuff like this is always worth watching, so take in the moment for yourself with the video below, shared by Nebraska’s athletics department.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The spring football season is a great time for these, and here’s hoping we get some more next week as well.

Eight-win season activates extension clause in Mike Leach’s contract

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

After another successful season last fall, Washington State is keeping Mike Leach around for another season. Not just because they want to, but also because they have to.

As detailed by Stefanie Loh for the Seattle Times, an 8-5 campaign in 2016 extended an automatic 1-year extension as spelled out in Leach’s contract. He is now signed with the Cougars through Dec. 31, 2021. The 2021 campaign would be Leach’s 10th season at Washington State, when he would be 60 years old.

His salary is set at $2.9 million.

It’s actually the second straight season Leach’s automatic rollover clause has been activated. He’s led the Cougars to a 17-9 mark over the past two seasons, including a 13-5 mark in Pac-12 play.

Additionally, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has triggered a 1-year extension at a $600,000 salary, which will rise $25,000 a year thereafter.

Items stolen from family of Lloyd Carr’s late grandson returned to home

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

In one of those stories that zaps your faith in humanity and will to live, it was reported last week that the family of Jason and Tammi Carr suffered a break-in while on vacation in Florida. These are the same Jason and Tami Carr that lost their 5-year-old son, Chad Carr, to a rare form of cancer in 2015. Jason Carr is a former Michigan quarterback and assistant coach, working under his father Lloyd Carr.

The family remained in the Ann Arbor area after Lloyd and Jason left the Michigan program, and after Chad’s passing. After returning to their Pittsfield Township, Mich., home last week, Tami posted on Facebook that thieves had taken Jason’s car and a fireproof safe containing hard drives with family photos and videos.

“Yes those are of course very prized possessions, as they contain so many memories of Chad,” Tammi wrote. “I don’t care about the car or anything besides Those hard drives!!!”

However, the Pittsfield Township Police Department has now recovered the hard drives and placed the suspected thieves under custody.

“Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “Our hard drives have been recovered! Words can’t express how happy we are. These random little memories captured during our five short years with Chad are what we turn to when we need to laugh, cry, or simply spend time with our baby. We are so thankful to have them back.

“A HUGE thank you to the Pittsfield Township Police Department and the officers who were nothing short of amazing. They worked day and night — a straight 36 hours at one point — following leads and pushing ahead for our family.

“To show our gratitude, we are donating the $500 reward we posted for the return of the hard drives to a project in Pittsfield Township. We are still figuring out what that project will be, but we want to do something to make day-to-day work a little easier for these officers!”

Carr wrote that the publicity her original post contained helped crack the case.

“News spread so fast, in fact, that it went viral … and that made a SIGNIFICANT impact on this case,” Carr wrote. “One of the perpetrators actually saw the information on the news and felt badly … after he was apprehended, he actually led the officers to where they would find the hard drives. Prayers that his heart can be forever changed. Our prayers were answered. … A situation that seemed hopeless turned around because of passion and awareness.”

Police say the two suspects are being held in Washtenaw County jail.

VIDEO: P.J. Fleck turns Easter egg hunt into surprise scholarship

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

P.J. Fleck, he of the elite spring game shoes, celebrated his first Easter at Minnesota by sending his players on a tandem egg hunt.

After the 1,000 eggs were found, a surprise was waiting for one Gopher. The team opened eggs together and found walk-on linebacker Blake Cashman had been awarded a scholarship.

Cashman’s scholarship turned profitable for everyone when Fleck announced the club would celebrate at Fogo de Chao.