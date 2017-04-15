Getty Images

VIDEO: Wheelchair-bound Ohio State fan scores touchdown in Buckeyes spring game

By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT

It seems every year the best national moment of spring football is when a program invites a young fan battling a terminal illness or of special needs is invited onto the field to score a touchdown.

This time around it was Ohio State and their fan Jacob Jarvis.

As you’ll see below, Jarvis barreled down the Ohio Stadium turf with skill and swagger and celebrated in the end zone like he’d been there before.

Additionally in Columbus, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones dazzled the fans at halftime by launching a 66-yard bomb while standing flat footed in Timberland shoes.

Items stolen from family of Lloyd Carr’s late grandson returned to home

By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

In one of those stories that zaps your faith in humanity and will to live, it was reported last week that the family of Jason and Tammi Carr suffered a break-in while on vacation in Florida. These are the same Jason and Tami Carr that lost their 5-year-old son, Chad Carr, to a rare form of cancer in 2015. Jason Carr is a former Michigan quarterback and assistant coach, working under his father Lloyd Carr.

The family remained in the Ann Arbor area after Lloyd and Jason left the Michigan program, and after Chad’s passing. After returning to their Pittsfield Township, Mich., home last week, Tami posted on Facebook that thieves had taken Jason’s car and a fireproof safe containing hard drives with family photos and videos.

“Yes those are of course very prized possessions, as they contain so many memories of Chad,” Tammi wrote. “I don’t care about the car or anything besides Those hard drives!!!”

However, the Pittsfield Township Police Department has now recovered the hard drives and placed the suspected thieves under custody.

“Yes, it’s true,” she wrote. “Our hard drives have been recovered! Words can’t express how happy we are. These random little memories captured during our five short years with Chad are what we turn to when we need to laugh, cry, or simply spend time with our baby. We are so thankful to have them back.

“A HUGE thank you to the Pittsfield Township Police Department and the officers who were nothing short of amazing. They worked day and night — a straight 36 hours at one point — following leads and pushing ahead for our family.

“To show our gratitude, we are donating the $500 reward we posted for the return of the hard drives to a project in Pittsfield Township. We are still figuring out what that project will be, but we want to do something to make day-to-day work a little easier for these officers!”

Carr wrote that the publicity her original post contained helped crack the case.

“News spread so fast, in fact, that it went viral … and that made a SIGNIFICANT impact on this case,” Carr wrote. “One of the perpetrators actually saw the information on the news and felt badly … after he was apprehended, he actually led the officers to where they would find the hard drives. Prayers that his heart can be forever changed. Our prayers were answered. … A situation that seemed hopeless turned around because of passion and awareness.”

Police say the two suspects are being held in Washtenaw County jail.

VIDEO: P.J. Fleck turns Easter egg hunt into surprise scholarship

By Zach BarnettApr 15, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

P.J. Fleck, he of the elite spring game shoes, celebrated his first Easter at Minnesota by sending his players on a tandem egg hunt.

After the 1,000 eggs were found, a surprise was waiting for one Gopher. The team opened eggs together and found walk-on linebacker Blake Cashman had been awarded a scholarship.

Cashman’s scholarship turned profitable for everyone when Fleck announced the club would celebrate at Fogo de Chao.

State budget cuts drove need for Northern Illinois to add Florida State to loaded 2018 schedule

By Bryan FischerApr 14, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

Northern Illinois raised a few eyebrows a few weeks ago when word came out that they had added a trip to Florida State to their 2018 schedule.

The 2013 Orange Bowl rematch from the days of the BCS was notable not only for the two schools participating in it but because it added to the Huskies’ absolutely loaded non-conference slate even more. In 2018 alone, the program will take trips to Tallahassee as well as Iowa and BYU. The Huskies will sandwich a lone home non-conference game with Utah in there as well.

As it turns out though, the MAC program had a rather unique impetus to adding the Seminoles to their schedule: state budget cuts.

“A $1.6 million infusion (from the FSU game) saved a lot of jobs and a lot of heartbreak in our department,” NIU athletic director Sean Frazier told FoxSports.com. “Our football staff stepped up and were a team player.”

The school has been on the wrong end of political issues in the state of Illinois that have led to huge cuts across higher education. That has trickled down to affect athletics and resulted in the need for a few “paycheck” games for one of the annual contenders in the MAC. Frazier did note that he was going to be upgrading the Huskies’ football schedule either way because of changes in the College Football Playoff, but even he would be the first to admit that 2018 is even tougher than it should be because of the financial need to schedule somebody like Florida State.

Safe to say that Northern Illinois will open next season with the most difficult schedule in the country as a result of all that maneuvering. The flip side is the benefits from games like the one at FSU will go a long ways toward keeping the athletic department running much smoother down in DeKalb.

Kansas State officially announces Iowa’s Gene Taylor as new AD

By Bryan FischerApr 14, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

After several weeks of searching, Kansas State has a new athletic director.

The Wildcats confirmed reports on Friday that the school has hired Gene Taylor to be the new AD, replacing John Currie after he left for the same position at his alma mater of Tennessee.

“My family and I are truly honored and thrilled to join the K-State family,” Taylor said in a statement. “I would like to commend Amy Button Renz and the committee for conducting what I believe was the most professional and detailed search I have ever been a part of, while also being extremely appreciative to President Myers for his leadership and confidence in my ability to lead this athletics department at such an outstanding institution. I also would like to thank Laird Veatch for his time as Interim Athletics Director, and I know people think highly of him and his service to K-State.

“We are excited to get to Manhattan, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters and helping them build upon the across-the-board success that K-State has attained.”

Taylor heads to Manhattan after serving the past three years at Iowa as the Hawkeyes’ deputy athletics director.

While 58-year-old played a vital role at Iowa the past few seasons, he is most well-known for helping turn North Dakota State into a powerhouse at the FCS level.