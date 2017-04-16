Bret Bielema sent Arkansas punter home to celebrate Easter alone

Arkansas linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste is going to miss some practice time. Jean-Baptiste went in for surgery last week to repair a broken foot.

According to Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, the recovery time could be up to four months, which should mean he will be available for the start of the 2017 season in whatever capacity he would be in lin for.

“Probably looking at a 4-month recovery,” Bielema said. “He’s unfortunately out for a pretty significant amount of time.”

Arkansas punter Blake Johnson has also suffered an injury, and Bielema did not seem to be too pleased with how the injury occurred. That’s because it happened from outside of practice.

“So I removed him from the program for a little bit,” Bielema said. “Let him go home this weekend and celebrate Easter weekend by himself in his apartment. I’ll make a decision Monday if I let him back in.”

Well, that sounds ominous. But wait, there’s more.

“I just told him I didn’t wanna see him today,” Bielema said. “You know how you have children, right, I don’t have children yet but I assume there’s some point when you just don’t wanna see anybody. Just send them away. Send them in the other room. He’s in timeout. He’s in extreme timeout.”

That doesn’t sound great for Johnson, but maybe Bielema will cool off over the holiday weekend.