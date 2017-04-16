Tom Herman reflects on relationship with Cardale Jones in interview

Texas head coach Tom Herman and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may forever be tied together thanks to Ohio State’s run to a national championship in the 2014 season, the first year of the College Football Playoff. Herman, as a quarterback coach for the Buckeyes at the time, was a big influence on Jones, who had stepped in for an injured J.T. Barrett at the end of the season and the postseason run. Now, Herman is carving time out of his schedule as the Longhorns head coach to return to Columbus in a show of support for Jones.
As reported by Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Herman turned down an invitation to join Migos and Chance the Rapper at a concert in Austin so he could be there for the graduation ceremony for Jones.
“They told me Migos and Chance the Rapper were gonna be here (in Austin) on Sunday, the seventh and wanted to meet me,” Herman said to Feldman. “I said ‘No, I’m gonna be in Columbus.”
That should be a good testament for how much the relationship the each and player have to this day. It turns out, as Herman explained to Feldman in the interview, Herman was a big reason why Jones was able to stick with the Buckeyes as long as he did.
“[Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer] wanted to kick him out of the program multiple times. It fell on me and Michelle, and so to see him get where he has got and mature the way that he has matured,” Herman explained. “Wow. It’s what we always talked about. You don’t have to be stuffy and buttoned-up to know when to say what and keep your mouth shut.”
If Herman is responsible for keeping Jones in check, then maybe Herman deserves a little more credit for Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship than suspected.
Arkansas linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste is going to miss some practice time. Jean-Baptiste went in for surgery last week to repair a broken foot.
According to Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, the recovery time could be up to four months, which should mean he will be available for the start of the 2017 season in whatever capacity he would be in lin for.
“Probably looking at a 4-month recovery,” Bielema said. “He’s unfortunately out for a pretty significant amount of time.”
Arkansas punter Blake Johnson has also suffered an injury, and Bielema did not seem to be too pleased with how the injury occurred. That’s because it happened from outside of practice.
“So I removed him from the program for a little bit,” Bielema said. “Let him go home this weekend and celebrate Easter weekend by himself in his apartment. I’ll make a decision Monday if I let him back in.”
Well, that sounds ominous. But wait, there’s more.
“I just told him I didn’t wanna see him today,” Bielema said. “You know how you have children, right, I don’t have children yet but I assume there’s some point when you just don’t wanna see anybody. Just send them away. Send them in the other room. He’s in timeout. He’s in extreme timeout.”
That doesn’t sound great for Johnson, but maybe Bielema will cool off over the holiday weekend.
As if Ohio State getting the tears going at their spring game wasn’t enough, Nebraska found a reason to get the emotions overwhelmed at its spring game as well.
Nebraska organized the emotional reunion around the opening kickoff of its spring game, suiting up Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke in a football uniform. Hawke’s family was invited as a special guest for the opening coin flip, with one of his children arranged to do the coin-flipping honors. As his son flipped the coin, Hawke took off his helmet to surprise his family.
Stuff like this is always worth watching, so take in the moment for yourself with the video below, shared by Nebraska’s athletics department.
The spring football season is a great time for these, and here’s hoping we get some more next week as well.
After another successful season last fall, Washington State is keeping Mike Leach around for another season. Not just because they want to, but also because they have to.
As detailed by Stefanie Loh for the Seattle Times, an 8-5 campaign in 2016 extended an automatic 1-year extension as spelled out in Leach’s contract. He is now signed with the Cougars through Dec. 31, 2021. The 2021 campaign would be Leach’s 10th season at Washington State, when he would be 60 years old.
His salary is set at $2.9 million.
It’s actually the second straight season Leach’s automatic rollover clause has been activated. He’s led the Cougars to a 17-9 mark over the past two seasons, including a 13-5 mark in Pac-12 play.
Additionally, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has triggered a 1-year extension at a $600,000 salary, which will rise $25,000 a year thereafter.
It seems every year the best national moment of spring football is when a program invites a young fan battling a terminal illness or of special needs is invited onto the field to score a touchdown.
This time around it was Ohio State and their fan Jacob Jarvis.
As you’ll see below, Jarvis barreled down the Ohio Stadium turf with skill and swagger and celebrated in the end zone like he’d been there before.
Additionally in Columbus, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones dazzled the fans at halftime by launching a 66-yard bomb while standing flat footed in Timberland shoes.
