Tom Herman reflects on relationship with Cardale Jones in interview

Texas head coach Tom Herman and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may forever be tied together thanks to Ohio State’s run to a national championship in the 2014 season, the first year of the College Football Playoff. Herman, as a quarterback coach for the Buckeyes at the time, was a big influence on Jones, who had stepped in for an injured J.T. Barrett at the end of the season and the postseason run. Now, Herman is carving time out of his schedule as the Longhorns head coach to return to Columbus in a show of support for Jones.

As reported by Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Herman turned down an invitation to join Migos and Chance the Rapper at a concert in Austin so he could be there for the graduation ceremony for Jones.

“They told me Migos and Chance the Rapper were gonna be here (in Austin) on Sunday, the seventh and wanted to meet me,” Herman said to Feldman. “I said ‘No, I’m gonna be in Columbus.”

That should be a good testament for how much the relationship the each and player have to this day. It turns out, as Herman explained to Feldman in the interview, Herman was a big reason why Jones was able to stick with the Buckeyes as long as he did.

“[Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer] wanted to kick him out of the program multiple times. It fell on me and Michelle, and so to see him get where he has got and mature the way that he has matured,” Herman explained. “Wow. It’s what we always talked about. You don’t have to be stuffy and buttoned-up to know when to say what and keep your mouth shut.”

If Herman is responsible for keeping Jones in check, then maybe Herman deserves a little more credit for Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship than suspected.