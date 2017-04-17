Despite stadium renovations, Ohio State still leads the nation in spring attendance

Ohio State did not set any records with its spring game attendance this weekend, but the crowd that turned out for the Buckeye spring game still managed to set the pace in the spring game attendance standings. Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium is under renovation this spring, which closed off sections of the upper level, but Ohio State still welcomed over 80,000 fans for the spring game.
80,143 fans to be exact.
Ohio State fans are satisfied with that number because it means Ohio State brought in roughly 23,000 more fans than Michigan on the same day. It is worth noting, however, Ohio State has always generally been a stronger spring draw than the Wolverines. Despite an uptick in spring attendance since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State remains a true national power in this largely meaningless stat. In fact, Ohio State is one weekend away from having the largest spring crowd among its Big Ten peers for the third consecutive season. All it has to do is hold off Penn State this coming weekend, and the top spring prize is theirs for another year.
With Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia on deck in addition to Penn State, the spring football attendance bragging rights are still up for grabs.
Lawmakers in the state of Louisiana will soon make a decision that could cut off a revenue stream for both LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette. A bill to prohibit universities in the state with having partnerships with breweries would mean official beers for LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette would have to cease to be brewed.
The piece of legislature is House Bill 610 was introduced by Democratic state representative Cedric Glover, who has made it his personal mission to make it illegal for schools to arrange official beer partnerships to brand university images on alcoholic beverages.
“Why would we have wanted to officially license and brand and tie an alcoholic beverage to a school?” Glover asked in a story by The Advocate. “Deep in my heart, I just know it’s wrong for us as a state to allow a public university to put our official stamp of approval on an alcoholic beverage.”
If passed, the bill would not immediately shut down the existing partnerships LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette have, but would prevent them from renewing those contracts when they expire. Of course, LSU president F. King Alexander is suggesting Glover has other motives.
“It’s nonsense. Glover likes to throw stones,” Alexander said. “He’s never been a fan of LSU.”
For what it is worth, Glover attended LSU in college (as well as Grambling State).
Texas head coach Tom Herman and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may forever be tied together thanks to Ohio State’s run to a national championship in the 2014 season, the first year of the College Football Playoff. Herman, as a quarterback coach for the Buckeyes at the time, was a big influence on Jones, who had stepped in for an injured J.T. Barrett at the end of the season and the postseason run. Now, Herman is carving time out of his schedule as the Longhorns head coach to return to Columbus in a show of support for Jones.
As reported by Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Herman turned down an invitation to join Migos and Chance the Rapper at a concert in Austin so he could be there for the graduation ceremony for Jones.
“They told me Migos and Chance the Rapper were gonna be here (in Austin) on Sunday, the seventh and wanted to meet me,” Herman said to Feldman. “I said ‘No, I’m gonna be in Columbus.”
That should be a good testament for how much the relationship the each and player have to this day. It turns out, as Herman explained to Feldman in the interview, Herman was a big reason why Jones was able to stick with the Buckeyes as long as he did.
“[Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer] wanted to kick him out of the program multiple times. It fell on me and Michelle, and so to see him get where he has got and mature the way that he has matured,” Herman explained. “Wow. It’s what we always talked about. You don’t have to be stuffy and buttoned-up to know when to say what and keep your mouth shut.”
If Herman is responsible for keeping Jones in check, then maybe Herman deserves a little more credit for Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship than suspected.
Arkansas linebacker Alexy Jean-Baptiste is going to miss some practice time. Jean-Baptiste went in for surgery last week to repair a broken foot.
According to Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, the recovery time could be up to four months, which should mean he will be available for the start of the 2017 season in whatever capacity he would be in lin for.
“Probably looking at a 4-month recovery,” Bielema said. “He’s unfortunately out for a pretty significant amount of time.”
Arkansas punter Blake Johnson has also suffered an injury, and Bielema did not seem to be too pleased with how the injury occurred. That’s because it happened from outside of practice.
“So I removed him from the program for a little bit,” Bielema said. “Let him go home this weekend and celebrate Easter weekend by himself in his apartment. I’ll make a decision Monday if I let him back in.”
Well, that sounds ominous. But wait, there’s more.
“I just told him I didn’t wanna see him today,” Bielema said. “You know how you have children, right, I don’t have children yet but I assume there’s some point when you just don’t wanna see anybody. Just send them away. Send them in the other room. He’s in timeout. He’s in extreme timeout.”
That doesn’t sound great for Johnson, but maybe Bielema will cool off over the holiday weekend.
As if Ohio State getting the tears going at their spring game wasn’t enough, Nebraska found a reason to get the emotions overwhelmed at its spring game as well.
Nebraska organized the emotional reunion around the opening kickoff of its spring game, suiting up Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke in a football uniform. Hawke’s family was invited as a special guest for the opening coin flip, with one of his children arranged to do the coin-flipping honors. As his son flipped the coin, Hawke took off his helmet to surprise his family.
Stuff like this is always worth watching, so take in the moment for yourself with the video below, shared by Nebraska’s athletics department.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The spring football season is a great time for these, and here’s hoping we get some more next week as well.