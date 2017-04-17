LSU lands Texas Tech DL transfer Breiden Fehoko

LSU’s defensive line got even deeper Monday, as Texas Tech ex-pat Breiden Fehoko announced he will play for the Bayou Bengals next season.
“I want to thank every single coach that has reached out and provided me and (sic) opportunity as well as developed a relationship with me through this process,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. “Relationships like this last a lifetime. Not many individuals have this opportunity and I am fortunate enough to have it. With that being said I am blessed to say that I look forward to furthering my education and athletics at The Louisiana State University!”
Fehoko chose LSU over Auburn, and praised Ed Orgeron and Pete Jenkins‘s teaching abilities after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.
“The way they were so technical and hands on with development was my biggest factor,” Fehoko told Geaux247.com, via The Advocate. “With a year under Coach O and Coach Pete (Jenkins), I know my progression will be soaring by the time I become eligible in 2018.”
Fehoko started all 25 games eligible as a Red Raider — 13 as a freshman in 2015 and 12 as a sophomore last fall. Fehoko totaled 19 tackles with four TFLs and one sack in ’15, and 19 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and one sack last season.
As an undergraduate transfer, Fehoko will have to sit out the 2017 season before resuming his career as a junior in 2018.
Myles Garrett was a soft-spoken, thoughtful player with eclectic interests as a Texas A&M Aggie — He writes poetry! He wants to get a Ph.D. in paleontology! — but he’s also prone to the same, uh, aggressive behavior you’d expect of a player talented enough to be considered the runaway selection for the top overall selection in next week’s NFL Draft.
In an interview with ESPN The Magazine, Garrett admitted to “choking out” an LSU tight end during the Aggies’ game with the Bayou Bengals on Thanksgiving night.
ESPN: What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done?
Garrett: Against LSU my last year, I choked out their tight end two times in a row.
ESPN: That’s pretty mean.
Garrett: [Laughs] He had it coming. He just kept holding me, so I picked him up, put him on his back and then I grabbed his face mask and kept jamming his helmet into the ground. I said, “I’m setting you straight right now. Don’t do illegal holds.”
A review of the film by NOLA.com showed Garrett actually flattened two LSU tight ends — DeSean Smith, as Derrius Gice scored a touchdown that would put the Tigers up 34-10, and Foster Moreau on the ensuing extra point.
While Garrett won those individual battles, LSU won the war as the Tigers dropped 54 points on Garrett’s defense, limiting the future Cleveland Brown (probably) to two tackles.
Ohio State did not set any records with its spring game attendance this weekend, but the crowd that turned out for the Buckeye spring game still managed to set the pace in the spring game attendance standings. Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium is under renovation this spring, which closed off sections of the upper level, but Ohio State still welcomed over 80,000 fans for the spring game.
80,143 fans to be exact.
Ohio State fans are satisfied with that number because it means Ohio State brought in roughly 23,000 more fans than Michigan on the same day. It is worth noting, however, Ohio State has always generally been a stronger spring draw than the Wolverines. Despite an uptick in spring attendance since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State remains a true national power in this largely meaningless stat. In fact, Ohio State is one weekend away from having the largest spring crowd among its Big Ten peers for the third consecutive season. All it has to do is hold off Penn State this coming weekend, and the top spring prize is theirs for another year.
With Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia on deck in addition to Penn State, the spring football attendance bragging rights are still up for grabs.
Lawmakers in the state of Louisiana will soon make a decision that could cut off a revenue stream for both LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette. A bill to prohibit universities in the state with having partnerships with breweries would mean official beers for LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette would have to cease to be brewed.
The piece of legislature is House Bill 610 was introduced by Democratic state representative Cedric Glover, who has made it his personal mission to make it illegal for schools to arrange official beer partnerships to brand university images on alcoholic beverages.
“Why would we have wanted to officially license and brand and tie an alcoholic beverage to a school?” Glover asked in a story by The Advocate. “Deep in my heart, I just know it’s wrong for us as a state to allow a public university to put our official stamp of approval on an alcoholic beverage.”
If passed, the bill would not immediately shut down the existing partnerships LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette have, but would prevent them from renewing those contracts when they expire. Of course, LSU president F. King Alexander is suggesting Glover has other motives.
“It’s nonsense. Glover likes to throw stones,” Alexander said. “He’s never been a fan of LSU.”
For what it is worth, Glover attended LSU in college (as well as Grambling State).
Texas head coach Tom Herman and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may forever be tied together thanks to Ohio State’s run to a national championship in the 2014 season, the first year of the College Football Playoff. Herman, as a quarterback coach for the Buckeyes at the time, was a big influence on Jones, who had stepped in for an injured J.T. Barrett at the end of the season and the postseason run. Now, Herman is carving time out of his schedule as the Longhorns head coach to return to Columbus in a show of support for Jones.
As reported by Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Herman turned down an invitation to join Migos and Chance the Rapper at a concert in Austin so he could be there for the graduation ceremony for Jones.
“They told me Migos and Chance the Rapper were gonna be here (in Austin) on Sunday, the seventh and wanted to meet me,” Herman said to Feldman. “I said ‘No, I’m gonna be in Columbus.”
That should be a good testament for how much the relationship the each and player have to this day. It turns out, as Herman explained to Feldman in the interview, Herman was a big reason why Jones was able to stick with the Buckeyes as long as he did.
“[Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer] wanted to kick him out of the program multiple times. It fell on me and Michelle, and so to see him get where he has got and mature the way that he has matured,” Herman explained. “Wow. It’s what we always talked about. You don’t have to be stuffy and buttoned-up to know when to say what and keep your mouth shut.”
If Herman is responsible for keeping Jones in check, then maybe Herman deserves a little more credit for Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship than suspected.