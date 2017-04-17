LSU lands Texas Tech DL transfer Breiden Fehoko

LSU’s defensive line got even deeper Monday, as Texas Tech ex-pat Breiden Fehoko announced he will play for the Bayou Bengals next season.

“I want to thank every single coach that has reached out and provided me and (sic) opportunity as well as developed a relationship with me through this process,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. “Relationships like this last a lifetime. Not many individuals have this opportunity and I am fortunate enough to have it. With that being said I am blessed to say that I look forward to furthering my education and athletics at The Louisiana State University!”

Fehoko chose LSU over Auburn, and praised Ed Orgeron and Pete Jenkins‘s teaching abilities after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.

“The way they were so technical and hands on with development was my biggest factor,” Fehoko told Geaux247.com, via The Advocate. “With a year under Coach O and Coach Pete (Jenkins), I know my progression will be soaring by the time I become eligible in 2018.”

Fehoko started all 25 games eligible as a Red Raider — 13 as a freshman in 2015 and 12 as a sophomore last fall. Fehoko totaled 19 tackles with four TFLs and one sack in ’15, and 19 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and one sack last season.

As an undergraduate transfer, Fehoko will have to sit out the 2017 season before resuming his career as a junior in 2018.