Myles Garrett admits to ‘choking out’ LSU players

Myles Garrett was a soft-spoken, thoughtful player with eclectic interests as a Texas A&M Aggie — He writes poetry! He wants to get a Ph.D. in paleontology! — but he’s also prone to the same, uh, aggressive behavior you’d expect of a player talented enough to be considered the runaway selection for the top overall selection in next week’s NFL Draft.

In an interview with ESPN The Magazine, Garrett admitted to “choking out” an LSU tight end during the Aggies’ game with the Bayou Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

ESPN: What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done?

Garrett: Against LSU my last year, I choked out their tight end two times in a row. ESPN: That’s pretty mean.

Garrett: [Laughs] He had it coming. He just kept holding me, so I picked him up, put him on his back and then I grabbed his face mask and kept jamming his helmet into the ground. I said, “I’m setting you straight right now. Don’t do illegal holds.”

A review of the film by NOLA.com showed Garrett actually flattened two LSU tight ends — DeSean Smith, as Derrius Gice scored a touchdown that would put the Tigers up 34-10, and Foster Moreau on the ensuing extra point.

While Garrett won those individual battles, LSU won the war as the Tigers dropped 54 points on Garrett’s defense, limiting the future Cleveland Brown (probably) to two tackles.