2017 Michigan State signee was cited for alcohol on official visit to Spartans in January

The Michigan State football program simply can’t get itself away from the negative headlines this offseason.

Back in January, 2017 recruit Jacub Panasiuk took an official visit to East Lansing and the Spartans. A couple of weeks later, the Illinois high school defensive lineman signed with MSU on National Signing Day.

That official visit, though, is what’s in the news as mlive.com is reporting that, on that trip, Panasiuk was issued an alcohol citation. Just how the citation came to be issued to the 17-year-old wasn’t detailed.

On March 31, the website writes, “[t]he misdemeanor infraction was… dismissed and Panasiuk was instead issued a civil infraction and paid a $155 fine.”

The football program has not commented on the situation involving Panasiuk, who is set to enroll at the university in the next couple of months.

A three-star member of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Panasiuk was rated as the No. 23 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Illinois.