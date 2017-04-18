2017 Michigan State signee was cited for alcohol on official visit to Spartans in January

The Michigan State football program simply can’t get itself away from the negative headlines this offseason.
Back in January, 2017 recruit Jacub Panasiuk took an official visit to East Lansing and the Spartans. A couple of weeks later, the Illinois high school defensive lineman signed with MSU on National Signing Day.
That official visit, though, is what’s in the news as mlive.com is reporting that, on that trip, Panasiuk was issued an alcohol citation. Just how the citation came to be issued to the 17-year-old wasn’t detailed.
On March 31, the website writes, “[t]he misdemeanor infraction was… dismissed and Panasiuk was instead issued a civil infraction and paid a $155 fine.”
The football program has not commented on the situation involving Panasiuk, who is set to enroll at the university in the next couple of months.
A three-star member of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Panasiuk was rated as the No. 23 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Illinois.
As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson is the unquestioned starter under center for Louisville heading toward the 2017 season. Now, Jackson’s backup is on the move.
Following the Cardinals’ spring game this past weekend, Kyle Bolin confirmed that he will be transferring from the U of L’s football program. After earning his degree next month, the quarterback will be leaving Bobby Petrino‘s team as a graduate transfer and eligible immediately at another FBS program.
As to a potential landing spot? Northern Illinois is one as this was tweeted Monday evening…
… while Bolin retweeted the following tweet around the same time:
NIU, though, won’t be the only program looking to add an experienced signal-caller. In fact, Texas, Cincinnati and Western Michigan have already spoken to Bolin, as confirmed by the player himself.
Bolin started five games in 2015 as he and Jackson shared quarterbacking duties that season. Jackson replaced Bolin after a pair of picks in the regular-season finale against rival Kentucky that year and, coming off his four-touchdown performance in the Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M, the former was firmly entrenched as the starter heading into the spring of 2016.
Myles Garrett was a soft-spoken, thoughtful player with eclectic interests as a Texas A&M Aggie — He writes poetry! He wants to get a Ph.D. in paleontology! — but he’s also prone to the same, uh, aggressive behavior you’d expect of a player talented enough to be considered the runaway selection for the top overall selection in next week’s NFL Draft.
In an interview with ESPN The Magazine, Garrett admitted to “choking out” an LSU tight end during the Aggies’ game with the Bayou Bengals on Thanksgiving night.
ESPN: What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done?
Garrett: Against LSU my last year, I choked out their tight end two times in a row.
ESPN: That’s pretty mean.
Garrett: [Laughs] He had it coming. He just kept holding me, so I picked him up, put him on his back and then I grabbed his face mask and kept jamming his helmet into the ground. I said, “I’m setting you straight right now. Don’t do illegal holds.”
A review of the film by NOLA.com showed Garrett actually flattened two LSU tight ends — DeSean Smith, as Derrius Gice scored a touchdown that would put the Tigers up 34-10, and Foster Moreau on the ensuing extra point.
While Garrett won those individual battles, LSU won the war as the Tigers dropped 54 points on Garrett’s defense, limiting the future Cleveland Brown (probably) to two tackles.
LSU’s defensive line got even deeper Monday, as Texas Tech ex-pat Breiden Fehoko announced he will play for the Bayou Bengals next season.
“I want to thank every single coach that has reached out and provided me and (sic) opportunity as well as developed a relationship with me through this process,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. “Relationships like this last a lifetime. Not many individuals have this opportunity and I am fortunate enough to have it. With that being said I am blessed to say that I look forward to furthering my education and athletics at The Louisiana State University!”
Fehoko chose LSU over Auburn, and praised Ed Orgeron and Pete Jenkins‘s teaching abilities after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier this month.
“The way they were so technical and hands on with development was my biggest factor,” Fehoko told Geaux247.com, via The Advocate. “With a year under Coach O and Coach Pete (Jenkins), I know my progression will be soaring by the time I become eligible in 2018.”
Fehoko started all 25 games eligible as a Red Raider — 13 as a freshman in 2015 and 12 as a sophomore last fall. Fehoko totaled 19 tackles with four TFLs and one sack in ’15, and 19 tackles with 3.5 TFLs and one sack last season.
As an undergraduate transfer, Fehoko will have to sit out the 2017 season before resuming his career as a junior in 2018.
Ohio State did not set any records with its spring game attendance this weekend, but the crowd that turned out for the Buckeye spring game still managed to set the pace in the spring game attendance standings. Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium is under renovation this spring, which closed off sections of the upper level, but Ohio State still welcomed over 80,000 fans for the spring game.
80,143 fans to be exact.
Ohio State fans are satisfied with that number because it means Ohio State brought in roughly 23,000 more fans than Michigan on the same day. It is worth noting, however, Ohio State has always generally been a stronger spring draw than the Wolverines. Despite an uptick in spring attendance since the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State remains a true national power in this largely meaningless stat. In fact, Ohio State is one weekend away from having the largest spring crowd among its Big Ten peers for the third consecutive season. All it has to do is hold off Penn State this coming weekend, and the top spring prize is theirs for another year.
With Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia on deck in addition to Penn State, the spring football attendance bragging rights are still up for grabs.