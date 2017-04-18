Clemson FB Garrett Williams suffers torn ACL

Clemson fullback Garrett Williams has suffered a torn ACL, the program announced Tuesday.
Williams has already undergone surgery to repair the ailment after sustaining the injury during spring drills. His availability for the beginning of fall camp is as yet unknown.
Williams appeared in all 30 games over the past two seasons. An Orlando native, Williams has not recorded a rush in his career but has caught two passes for 21 yards while helping to clear the way for a running game that has totaled 5,891 yards in the Tigers’ back-to-back runs to the ACC championship and the 2016 national title.
Kirby Smart is Nick Saban‘s protege. This we know. Georgia hired Smart to bring its program Saban-like results, and in doing so gave Smart permission to run the program with Saban-like methods.
One of those methods is extreme control over the media.
On Tuesday, Georgia announced it will require media to keep mum on injuries it learns of — including injuries it may witness during open periods of practice — until Smart is asked about them.
Georgia will argue this A) provides a competitive advantage and/or B) is a necessary precaution to alert a players’ parents to a potential injury before it reaches the media and/or C) both.
The media will counter that Pete Carroll‘s USC teams managed to build a dynasty while being more open with the media than anyone in the country, and that putting a player in a non-contact jersey during practice doesn’t meet the threshold of argument B.
Associated Press writer Ralph Russo tweeted how he would respond if asked to comply with Georgia’s policy.
Of course, Russo is a national reporter not dependent on daily access at Georgia in order to do his job. The editors at, say, the Athens Banner-Herald may take a different view.
The end result here is that fans ultimately don’t care and will support the program no matter how transparent it chooses to be or not be — as long as Smart and company win. If they don’t win, Smart will be gone in due time, though this policy will have nothing to do with it.
Suddenly, college football fans will have a trio of options on the Sunday before the NFL kicks off its season. Possibly.
In late March, it was announced that the Texas A&M-UCLA game that will serve as the 2017 opener for both schools had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3. Two days later, a similar move shifted the West Virginia-Virginia Tech game to a day later than previously scheduled.
Nearly three weeks later, Texas Tech announced that it’s opener against FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington has been moved from the Saturday of the first full weekend of the 2017 season to the day after. Per the school’s release, the move was made “in order to accommodate a FOX Sports telecast.”
However, shortly after Tech’s announcement, the following was posted on the Twitter account of Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves.
Shortly after that, Tech released a statement addressing the kerfuffle.
“The public release of the schedule change with Eastern Washington has caused conflicts that we are working to resolve at this time,” the statement began. “We are currently in contact with both FOX Sports and Eastern Washington. We will provide an update on an official game time and date as soon as possible.”
This would, should it go off — money says it will, eventually — mark Tech’s first Sunday game since the 2010 season.
Kickoff time for this latest Lord’s Day foray would be a window of between 6 and 8 p.m. ET. The WVU-Tech game is scheduled to start at 7:30, while it’s expected the A&M-UCLA matchup will kick at 8 p.m. ET.
Tennessee and Georgia Tech will close out the weekend at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium (maybe) in Atlanta Labor Day night that Monday.
The brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled to serve as the site for one of the most anticipated games of opening weekend of the 2017 season, Alabama-Florida State. The state-of-the-art stadium had been expected to be completed by early March… then early June… then late July.
Tuesday brought word, by way of our sister site, that the target date for the opening of the stadium has been pushed back yet again, this time to Aug. 26 for the Atlanta Falcons preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The delays have primarily been caused by the complexity of the stadium’s unique retractable roof, which opens and closes like a camera aperture.
Not only could those delays impact the ‘Bama-FSU matchup Sept. 2, but another college football game scheduled to be played at the same stadium Labor Day night — Georgia Tech-Tennessee.
The CEO of the Peach Bowl, which hosts all of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, isn’t worried, with Gary Stokan telling al.com that his organization has received “full assurances from the Falcons that everything’s going to be fine with the stadium.”
So, what would happen if the venue isn’t ready to play host to either game? Both would be played next door at the Georgia Dome.
Not coincidentally, it was announced Monday that the demolition of that stadium has been postponed indefinitely.That demolition delay is being viewed, at least publicly, as strictly “an insurance policy” against the new stadium failing to receive its certificate of occupancy in time for either college football game.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also scheduled to be the home of the SEC championship game for at least the next decade as well as the venue for the College Football Playoff title game that will be played after the 2017 season.
It’s been a trying last 24 hours news-wise for Michigan State’s most recent recruiting class.
Overnight, reports surfaced that Jacub Panasiuk, a 2017 MSU signee, had been issued an alcohol citation on his official visit to East Lansing in January. Now, the aunt of Lashawn Paulino-Bell, another 2017 Spartans signee, has revealed on a GoFundMe page that her nephew was injured in a jet-skiing accident on a vacation to the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment.
From the page created to help the family with medical expenses:
On April 16, 2017, while on a family vacation in the Bahamas my nephew, Lashawn Paulino the Defensive End for the Saint Thomas Aquinas Raiders and current Michigan State University Commit, was in a jet-skiing accident. He was rushed to Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Bahamas however they were not equipped for nor did they have the man power to treat his injuries and as a result he was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is currently in stable condition and I have faith that the amazing staff at Ryder Trauma will take great care of him and have him back to himself in no time.
A high school teammate of the defensive end confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that Paulino-Bell sustained unspecified internal injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.
It’s unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August.
247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.