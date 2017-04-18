Getty Images

Iowa, Iowa State extend CyHawk series through 2023

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Iowa and Iowa State will continue their intrastate grudge match through at least 2023, the programs jointly announced Tuesday.

The current contract expires in 2021, and the programs tacked on an additional two years. Iowa will host the Cyclones in 2022, with Iowa State taking its turn in 2023.

The two rivals first met in 1894 and have played continuously since 1977. The Hawkeyes own a 42-22 edge all-time and have won nine of the past 14, including a 42-3 spanking in 2016. However, Iowa State notes in its release that the Cyclones enjoy a 10-9 advantage since 1998. (Iowa just so happened to win 15 in a row before that.)

Iowa State hosts Iowa on Sept. 9 of this coming season.

In midst of sexual-assault scandal, Baylor confirms hiring of first female president

By John TaylorApr 18, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT

Knee/neck-deep in an ongoing scandal that’s garnered significant attention from the most powerful law enforcement agency in the state of Texas, the largest Baptist university in the country is making some gender history.

Tuesday, Baylor announced that Dr. Linda Livingstone has been hired as the university’s president.  Livingstone, who comes to BU from George Washington University in Washington D.C. and will officially begin her new job June 1, is the first-ever female president in the history of the university.

She is also a former faculty member at the school, serving first as an assistant professor in BU’s department of management from 1991-97 and then as an associate professor in the same department from 1997-2002.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the 15th President of Baylor University,” said Dr. Livingstone in a statement. “I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission. To return to Baylor to partner with the exceptional faculty, staff, students and administrators to fulfill the University’s vision to be a top-tier research institution, committed to excellence in all aspects of University life, while strengthening the Christian mission is an opportunity I look forward to with enthusiasm.”

The hiring comes a month and a half after the Texas Rangers confirmed that it had commenced a preliminary investigation centered on how the university, the football program and campus police handled allegations of sexual assault made against student-athletes, most notably members of the football team.  The confirmation of the probe came a little over a month after details in one of the handful of federal lawsuits the university is facing emerged, with that suit alleging 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Two former Bears football players have been convicted of sexual assault that were committed while they were members of the football team.

The scandal cost the university’s head football coach, athletic director and president their jobs last year. In early February, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

“We talked quite a bit about some of the investigations and lawsuits the university is facing, so I go into this with eyes wide open about some of those continuing challenges that we have to work through,” Livingstone, by way of the Waco Tribune, said in a teleconference in regards to what she asked of university officials during the search process. “I asked some questions about the commitments of the regents of continuing to work through these issues and ensure we get to the right place as a university.”

Clemson FB Garrett Williams suffers torn ACL

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

Clemson fullback Garrett Williams has suffered a torn ACL, the program announced Tuesday.

Williams has already undergone surgery to repair the ailment after sustaining the injury during spring drills. His availability for the beginning of fall camp is as yet unknown.

Williams appeared in all 30 games over the past two seasons. An Orlando native, Williams has not recorded a rush in his career but has caught two passes for 21 yards while helping to clear the way for a running game that has totaled 5,891 yards in the Tigers’ back-to-back runs to the ACC championship and the 2016 national title.

Georgia tells reporters to keep mum on injuries until Kirby Smart gives the okay

By Zach BarnettApr 18, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Kirby Smart is Nick Saban‘s protege. This we know. Georgia hired Smart to bring its program Saban-like results, and in doing so gave Smart permission to run the program with Saban-like methods.

One of those methods is extreme control over the media.

On Tuesday, Georgia announced it will require media to keep mum on injuries it learns of — including injuries it may witness during open periods of practice — until Smart is asked about them.

Georgia will argue this A) provides a competitive advantage and/or B) is a necessary precaution to alert a players’ parents to a potential injury before it reaches the media and/or C) both.

The media will counter that Pete Carroll‘s USC teams managed to build a dynasty while being more open with the media than anyone in the country, and that putting a player in a non-contact jersey during practice doesn’t meet the threshold of argument B.

Associated Press writer Ralph Russo tweeted how he would respond if asked to comply with Georgia’s policy.

Of course, Russo is a national reporter not dependent on daily access at Georgia in order to do his job. The editors at, say, the Athens Banner-Herald may take a different view.

The end result here is that fans ultimately don’t care and will support the program no matter how transparent it chooses to be or not be — as long as Smart and company win. If they don’t win, Smart will be gone in due time, though this policy will have nothing to do with it.

Texas Tech’s opener against FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington moved to Sunday… maybe

By John TaylorApr 18, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Suddenly, college football fans will have a trio of options on the Sunday before the NFL kicks off its season.  Possibly.

In late March, it was announced that the Texas A&M-UCLA game that will serve as the 2017 opener for both schools had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3.  Two days later, a similar move shifted the West Virginia-Virginia Tech game to a day later than previously scheduled.

Nearly three weeks later, Texas Tech announced that it’s opener against FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington has been moved from the Saturday of the first full weekend of the 2017 season to the day after.  Per the school’s release, the move was made “in order to accommodate a FOX Sports telecast.”

However, shortly after Tech’s announcement, the following was posted on the Twitter account of Eastern Washington athletic director Bill Chaves.

Shortly after that, Tech released a statement addressing the kerfuffle.

“The public release of the schedule change with Eastern Washington has caused conflicts that we are working to resolve at this time,” the statement began. “We are currently in contact with both FOX Sports and Eastern Washington. We will provide an update on an official game time and date as soon as possible.”

This would, should it go off — money says it will, eventually — mark Tech’s first Sunday game since the 2010 season.

Kickoff time for this latest Lord’s Day foray would be a window of between 6 and 8 p.m. ET.  The WVU-Tech game is scheduled to start at 7:30, while it’s expected the A&M-UCLA matchup will kick at 8 p.m. ET.

Tennessee and Georgia Tech will close out the weekend at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium (maybe) in Atlanta Labor Day night that Monday.