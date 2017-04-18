Texas, Cincinnati among potential landing spots for Louisville graduate transfer QB

As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson is the unquestioned starter under center for Louisville heading toward the 2017 season. Now, Jackson’s backup is on the move.

Following the Cardinals’ spring game this past weekend, Kyle Bolin confirmed that he will be transferring from the U of L’s football program. After earning his degree next month, the quarterback will be leaving Bobby Petrino‘s team as a graduate transfer and eligible immediately at another FBS program.

As to a potential landing spot? Northern Illinois is one as this was tweeted Monday evening…

#NIU has offered #Louisville transfer and former 4* QB, Kyle Bolin. Would be eligible for the 2017 season. https://t.co/K1F1tb51Tp — NIU Recruiting (@Huskie_Recruits) April 17, 2017

… while Bolin retweeted the following tweet around the same time:

NIU, though, won’t be the only program looking to add an experienced signal-caller. In fact, Texas, Cincinnati and Western Michigan have already spoken to Bolin, as confirmed by the player himself.

Bolin started five games in 2015 as he and Jackson shared quarterbacking duties that season. Jackson replaced Bolin after a pair of picks in the regular-season finale against rival Kentucky that year and, coming off his four-touchdown performance in the Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M, the former was firmly entrenched as the starter heading into the spring of 2016.