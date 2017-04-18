Virginia announces transfer of WR David Eldridge

For the third time since the end of the 2016 season, Virginia has seen a player take the transfer train out of Charlottesville.

In a tweet posted to its official Twitter account Tuesday morning, UVa. announced that David Eldridge has decided to leave the Cavaliers football program and transfer from the university following the spring semester. No specific reason for the wide receiver’s departure was given.

A three-star member of the Cavaliers’ 2015 recruiting class, Eldridge was rated as the No. 24 player at any position in the state of Virginia.

As a true freshman, Eldridge caught two passes for 88 yards in seven games. Last season, the 6-1, 185-pound receiver started two of the 11 games in which he played, catching eight passes for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His 22.1 yards per reception led the team, while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for fourth.

Last month, the football program had also confirmed that linebackers Matt Terrell and Landan Word had left the team and would be transferring. The latter was projected as a starter and is the son of Barry Word, the former UVa. running back who was the ACC Player of the Year in 1985.