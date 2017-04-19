Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff ruled ineligible over NCAA violation

Boise State’s quarterback room will have one less seat moving forward.
The football program announced in a statement Tuesday that Rathen Ricedorff has “rendered himself ineligible for the entire 2017 football season” due to an NCAA rules violation. The specific nature of the violation the quarterback allegedly committed was not divulged by the school.
As a result of the violation and subsequent ineligibility, Ricedorff has left the Broncos football team.
Coming to the Broncos this offseason as a three-star junior college prospect, Ricedorff was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback by 247sports.com at that level of college football. While Brett Rypien is the Broncos’ unquestioned starter at the position, it was thought that Ricedorff would slide into the backup role; Jake Constantine, however, surpassed the JUCO transfer on the depth chart this spring.
In fact, in Boise’s spring game, Ricedorff attempted just three passes. The redshirt freshman Constantine, barring something unexpected, will likely serve as Rypien’s backup.
Ricedorff’s departure will, after 2017 signee Chase Cord joins the team this summer, leave the Broncos with just three scholarship quarterbacks. There’s a possibility the program could add a graduate transfer at some point before the start of summer camp in early August.