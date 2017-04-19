Despite delays, Mercedes Benz Stadium still on track for Chick-fil-A Kickoff games

Construction delays for the brand new football palace being constructed in Atlanta have forced an MLS match to be rescheduled, but there will be no altering the schedule or location for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. In a radio interview in Tennessee, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic president and CEO Gary Stokan says he is in constant communication regarding the subject and remains confident the Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee game on September 2 and the Alabama-Florida State game two days later will not have to be moved.

“I have talked with them (officials) daily over the last week,’’ Stokan said to WNML. “We’ll be in good shape. It’s the fourth event (UT-GT) in there.’’

The other events scheduled to be held in the new football stadium include a pair of NFL preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons. The MLS match that was rescheduled is the other.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is currently scheduled to open on July 30, giving it a full month to work out some kinks before hosting its first real events. The targeted opening date has already been pushed back a handful of times; the stadium was supposed to be open by now.

In the event Mercedes Benz-Stadium is not deemed ready to host the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, one or both can be moved back to the Georgia Dome. The longtime home stadium of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff and Peach Bowl will remain open and ready for business until Mercedes Benz-Stadium is given a certificate for occupancy. The Georgia Dome was supposed to be torn down in June, but the constant delays with the new stadium have forced that plan to be pushed back as well, just in case.