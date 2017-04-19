Getty Images

Lane Kiffin: ‘I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody’

3 Comments
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The three-year marriage of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin ended (somewhat) amicably months ago, but it’s still capable of producing some headlines.

While wildly successful on the field, the marriage was also notable for what some would call sideline acrimony between the Alabama head coach and his offensive coordinator. Or, as Saban famously put it after one such dustup, “There were no arguments.  Those are called ass-chewings.”

Fast-forward to today, and Kiffin has moved on as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.  During an interview on SiriusXM radio earlier today, Kiffin seemed to take a subtle jab at his former boss when he was asked if he’d publicly treat his assistants the same way he was treated by Saban.

“No, that’s not really how I do it. [Former Alabama quarterback] Greg [McElroy] knows about those,” Kiffin, referring to one of the show’s hosts, said by way of al.com. “Those things come up, and everybody has different ways of dealing with them. It’s just not really how I do it. I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody. I write down notes. In the staff meeting, I explain what we want to get done.”

Saban has won five national championships, including four the last eight years.  Kiffin is 35-21 as a college football head coach.

Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff ruled ineligible over NCAA violation

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Boise State’s quarterback room will have one less seat moving forward.

The football program announced in a statement Tuesday that Rathen Ricedorff has “rendered himself ineligible for the entire 2017 football season” due to an NCAA rules violation.  The specific nature of the violation the quarterback allegedly committed was not divulged by the school.

As a result of the violation and subsequent ineligibility, Ricedorff has left the Broncos football team.

Coming to the Broncos this offseason as a three-star junior college prospect, Ricedorff was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback by 247sports.com at that level of college football.  While Brett Rypien is the Broncos’ unquestioned starter at the position, it was thought that Ricedorff would slide into the backup role; Jake Constantine, however, surpassed the JUCO transfer on the depth chart this spring.

In fact, in Boise’s spring game, Ricedorff attempted just three passes.  The redshirt freshman Constantine, barring something unexpected, will likely serve as Rypien’s backup.

Ricedorff’s departure will, after 2017 signee Chase Cord joins the team this summer, leave the Broncos with just three scholarship quarterbacks.  There’s a possibility the program could add a graduate transfer at some point before the start of summer camp in early August.

ACC confirms conference’s football title game returning to Charlotte

Getty Images
3 Comments
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

After a one-year sabbatical, the ACC’s football championship game is returning to the state of North Carolina.

Late last month, shortly after the state announced that it had replaced the controversial House Bill 2 (HB2), the ACC Council of Presidents voted that the state would again be considered as venues for future league championships.  Wednesday, the conference confirmed that this year’s football title game will again be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Furthermore, to in some ways compensate the city for its one-year loss of the game, the ACC announced that the agreement to play the game in Charlotte has been extended through the 2020 season. The original agreement was expected to expire in 2019.

The league also noted in its release that “[c]hampionship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will also return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.”

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation. We are thrilled to renew our relationships with so many terrific people, outstanding cities and first-class venues.”

The ACC announced in late September of last year that the football championship game for the 2016 season would be played in Orlando.

The move to Orlando came almost two weeks to the day that the ACC announced it was yanking the title game away from the city of Charlotte and out of the state of North Carolina. The move was in response to HB2, a law which some claimed fostered discrimination against members of the LGBT communities.

Charlotte had played host to the ACC football championship game every year since 2010. Prior to 2010, the first three league title tilts were played in Jacksonville (2005-07) and the next two in Tampa (2008-09).

MTSU line coach Rick Mallory recovering from heart attack

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

A health scare has hit the coaching staff of Rick Stockstill (pictured) at Middle Tennessee State.

On his Facebook page, the wife of MTSU offensive line coach Rick Mallory detailed what appears to be a significant medical event for her husband.  In the posting, Mallory’s wife, Shannon, confirmed that the coach “suffered a heart attack and spiral arterial tear within an artery near his heart while doing a strenuous workout [Monday] afternoon.”

The entire update was posted on Stockstill’s Twitter page.

Just when Mallory will be able to return to the football program is decidedly unclear. The team has yet to comment publicly on Mallory’s status moving forward.

The 57-year-old Mallory, the father of six, has been an assistant at MTSU since 2013. He coached tackles and tight ends the first three seasons before moving into his current role as line coach in 2016.

Prior to that, he was the line coach at Memphis from 2000-09 and an assistant at Washington from 1992-99 before that.

Transferring Auburn QB Tyler Queen opts for D-II school

Auburn athletics
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

A month after deciding to leave Auburn, Tyler Queen has decided to continue on at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Queen announced that he “will be transferring to West Georgia and continuing my academic and athletic career.” As the Wolves play at the Div. II level, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Queen has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Queen was rated as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country. Elbow surgery helped lead to a redshirt his true freshman season. He appeared in two games last season, completing one of his two passes for 11 yards.

At bare minimum, Queen was behind Jarrett Stidham, the Baylor transfer who is the front-runner for the starting job, and 2016 starter Sean White on the quarterback depth chart this spring.  Queen was also battling redshirt freshman Woody Barrett and early enrollee Malik Willis for the right to be the third quarterback, which was likely the trigger for his decision to transfer last month.