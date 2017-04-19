WATCH: UNC players go nuts over getting Jordan Retro 11s

North Carolina will be the second college football program to wear uniforms under the Jordan Brand this season, joining Michigan in wearing the Jumpman logo on their uniforms this fall. The new uniforms will be revealed at a later time, but the UNC football program had reason to be excited today. The team was given a free pair of Retro 11s. Needless to say, they were ecstatic.

The video itself has become pretty much the norm for uniform reveal videos we have seen over the years. Designed to go viral and advertise the enthusiasm for the particular brand behind the jersey, or in this case the sneaker, the sights of big guys hooping and hollering and dancing around the meeting room still never gets old. Does it?

But UNC needs to pace themselves with this type of video effort. If the players got this excited for the shoes, imagine the excitement that will be captured in video form once the team gets their first look at the brand new football uniforms coming their way at some point later in the offseason.