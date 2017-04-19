Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images

WATCH: UNC players go nuts over getting Jordan Retro 11s

By Kevin McGuireApr 19, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

North Carolina will be the second college football program to wear uniforms under the Jordan Brand this season, joining Michigan in wearing the Jumpman logo on their uniforms this fall. The new uniforms will be revealed at a later time, but the UNC football program had reason to be excited today. The team was given a free pair of Retro 11s. Needless to say, they were ecstatic.

The video itself has become pretty much the norm for uniform reveal videos we have seen over the years. Designed to go viral and advertise the enthusiasm for the particular brand behind the jersey, or in this case the sneaker, the sights of big guys hooping and hollering and dancing around the meeting room still never gets old. Does it?

But UNC needs to pace themselves with this type of video effort. If the players got this excited for the shoes, imagine the excitement that will be captured in video form once the team gets their first look at the brand new football uniforms coming their way at some point later in the offseason.

Oklahoma State's bowl rings seem to forget Pokes lost to Central Michigan

Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 19, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

Remember that early season upset Central Michigan pulled don the road against Oklahoma State? The one that was ruled in favor of Central Michigan despite later being confirmed to have been blown by officials from both the Big 12 and MAC? Either Oklahoma State forgot about it too, or they never truly honored that game as a loss. Rings celebrating an Alamo Bowl victory have the season’s record etched into the side, reading 11-2.

Oklahoma State lost three games (Central Michigan, Baylor and Oklahoma). Take one wild guess which one most likely was given the revisionist history.

Central Michigan stunned Oklahoma State on a last-second game-winning touchdown that never should have happened. The Hail Mary came off an untimed down after officials on the field botched the clock on an Oklahoma State penalty. After Mason Rudolph threw the ball away in an attempt to run out the clock with four seconds to play, Rudolph was called for intentional grounding and Central Michigan was given an untimed down. According to the rules, the game should have been called following the penalty without giving Central Michigan a play to run on offense. In the days after the controversial ending, both the Big 12 and MAC released separate statements confirming their conferences’ officials in the replay booth or on the field missed making the correct call, but the results of the game remained in place.

The game will forever live in the record books as a loss for Oklahoma State, but years from now the rings will tell a different story.

Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff ruled ineligible over NCAA violation

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Boise State’s quarterback room will have one less seat moving forward.

The football program announced in a statement Tuesday that Rathen Ricedorff has “rendered himself ineligible for the entire 2017 football season” due to an NCAA rules violation.  The specific nature of the violation the quarterback allegedly committed was not divulged by the school.

As a result of the violation and subsequent ineligibility, Ricedorff has left the Broncos football team.

Coming to the Broncos this offseason as a three-star junior college prospect, Ricedorff was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback by 247sports.com at that level of college football.  While Brett Rypien is the Broncos’ unquestioned starter at the position, it was thought that Ricedorff would slide into the backup role; Jake Constantine, however, surpassed the JUCO transfer on the depth chart this spring.

In fact, in Boise’s spring game, Ricedorff attempted just three passes.  The redshirt freshman Constantine, barring something unexpected, will likely serve as Rypien’s backup.

Ricedorff’s departure will, after 2017 signee Chase Cord joins the team this summer, leave the Broncos with just three scholarship quarterbacks.  There’s a possibility the program could add a graduate transfer at some point before the start of summer camp in early August.

Lane Kiffin: 'I'm not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody'

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The three-year marriage of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin ended (somewhat) amicably months ago, but it’s still capable of producing some headlines.

While wildly successful on the field, the marriage was also notable for what some would call sideline acrimony between the Alabama head coach and his offensive coordinator. Or, as Saban famously put it after one such dustup, “There were no arguments.  Those are called ass-chewings.”

Fast-forward to today, and Kiffin has moved on as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.  During an interview on SiriusXM radio earlier today, Kiffin seemed to take a subtle jab at his former boss when he was asked if he’d publicly treat his assistants the same way he was treated by Saban.

“No, that’s not really how I do it. [Former Alabama quarterback] Greg [McElroy] knows about those,” Kiffin, referring to one of the show’s hosts, said by way of al.com. “Those things come up, and everybody has different ways of dealing with them. It’s just not really how I do it. I’m not really big on humiliating assistant coaches in front of everybody. I write down notes. In the staff meeting, I explain what we want to get done.”

Saban has won five national championships, including four the last eight years.  Kiffin is 35-21 as a college football head coach.

ACC confirms conference's football title game returning to Charlotte

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 19, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

After a one-year sabbatical, the ACC’s football championship game is returning to the state of North Carolina.

Late last month, shortly after the state announced that it had replaced the controversial House Bill 2 (HB2), the ACC Council of Presidents voted that the state would again be considered as venues for future league championships.  Wednesday, the conference confirmed that this year’s football title game will again be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Furthermore, to in some ways compensate the city for its one-year loss of the game, the ACC announced that the agreement to play the game in Charlotte has been extended through the 2020 season. The original agreement was expected to expire in 2019.

The league also noted in its release that “[c]hampionship events in women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis will also return to the state during the 2017-18 academic year, and the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship will follow suit in November 2018.”

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation. We are thrilled to renew our relationships with so many terrific people, outstanding cities and first-class venues.”

The ACC announced in late September of last year that the football championship game for the 2016 season would be played in Orlando.

The move to Orlando came almost two weeks to the day that the ACC announced it was yanking the title game away from the city of Charlotte and out of the state of North Carolina. The move was in response to HB2, a law which some claimed fostered discrimination against members of the LGBT communities.

Charlotte had played host to the ACC football championship game every year since 2010. Prior to 2010, the first three league title tilts were played in Jacksonville (2005-07) and the next two in Tampa (2008-09).