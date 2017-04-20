Boston College’s new AD will be youngest in the Power Five

The new boss for Boston College athletics hasn’t been on the job long, but he’s already setting a new standard.

Thursday afternoon, BC announced the hiring of Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director. Jarmond comes to Chestnut Hill from Ohio State, where he served as the university’s deputy director of athletics.

According to the school, the 37-year-old Jarmond becomes the youngest athletic director at a Power Five school.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College,” said Jarmond in a statement. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy and Boston College for entrusting me with this role. I have always believed that the commitment to high academic standards and competing at the highest level athletically are not mutually exclusive. The opportunity to serve at a top-notch academic institution in the ACC is a dream come true for me. I am passionate about helping young people develop and integrate the intellectual, athletic, social and spiritual components of their lives.

“My leadership style is consistent with BC’s values: operating with integrity, passion, and a relentless focus on getting better every day. I can assure you that I will put in the work to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of BC athletics. I knew it would take a special place to leave Ohio State. It is clear to me that Boston College is that place.”

Jarmond replaces Brad Bates, who is leaving to become vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates in June.