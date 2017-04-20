Dismissed Rutgers QB to start anew at Kansas JUCO

Two weeks after being summarily by Rutgers, Tylin Oden has decided restart his collegiate playing career at a much lower level of football.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Oden announced that he has “decided to play football and further my education at Garden City Community College” in Kansas. As GCCC plays at the junior-college level, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Including this season, Odin has three years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt.

Earlier this month, RU announced that Oden had been dismissed from the football program for violating unspecified team rules. Not long after, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — squarely on his own shoulders.

Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.

He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.