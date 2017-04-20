Dismissed Rutgers QB to start anew at Kansas JUCO

Two weeks after being summarily by Rutgers, Tylin Oden has decided restart his collegiate playing career at a much lower level of football.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Oden announced that he has “decided to play football and further my education at Garden City Community College” in Kansas. As GCCC plays at the junior-college level, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
Including this season, Odin has three years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt.
Earlier this month, RU announced that Oden had been dismissed from the football program for violating unspecified team rules. Not long after, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — squarely on his own shoulders.
Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.
He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight did not have a terrific showing in the spring game last weekend, but head coach Jim Harbaugh says he is still the top quarterback on the depth chart coming out of the spring. That said, Speight could be under pressure to keep it once the summer rolls along and the 2017 season gets underway.
“It’ll always be (a competition,)” Harbaugh said when speaking to the media, according to a Detroit Free Press report from Mark Snyder. “Still over the course of the whole spring practice, Wilton on our depth chart, he’s No. 1. But it’s a meritocracy. By your effort and by your talent you will be known. That’s a good thing for our football team.”
Harbaugh’s comments are none to surprising. The 2017 season could be a slight step back for Michigan coming off a big step forward for the program in 2016, but Harbaugh has always been one to ramp up the competitive fire in the program. It has not led to a Big Ten division championship yet, but there is no question it has helped get Michigan back on the right track as a program. No position is considered safe under Harbaugh, who will focus on playing the best possible players at every position for a chance to improve as a team and win games. That’s his job, after all.
Speight played 12 games for the Wolverines last season. In those 12 games, Speight passed for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 61.6 percent of his pass attempts and was picked off seven times. Other options that could replace Speight if a chance is deemed necessary would include senior John O’Korn (who previously started at Houston) and Brandon Peters, who was also less-than-impressive in the Michigan spring game.
Construction delays for the brand new football palace being constructed in Atlanta have forced an MLS match to be rescheduled, but there will be no altering the schedule or location for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games. In a radio interview in Tennessee, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic president and CEO Gary Stokan says he is in constant communication regarding the subject and remains confident the Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee game on September 2 and the Alabama-Florida State game two days later will not have to be moved.
“I have talked with them (officials) daily over the last week,’’ Stokan said to WNML. “We’ll be in good shape. It’s the fourth event (UT-GT) in there.’’
The other events scheduled to be held in the new football stadium include a pair of NFL preseason games for the Atlanta Falcons. The MLS match that was rescheduled is the other.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is currently scheduled to open on July 30, giving it a full month to work out some kinks before hosting its first real events. The targeted opening date has already been pushed back a handful of times; the stadium was supposed to be open by now.
In the event Mercedes Benz-Stadium is not deemed ready to host the Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, one or both can be moved back to the Georgia Dome. The longtime home stadium of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff and Peach Bowl will remain open and ready for business until Mercedes Benz-Stadium is given a certificate for occupancy. The Georgia Dome was supposed to be torn down in June, but the constant delays with the new stadium have forced that plan to be pushed back as well, just in case.
The spring has come and gone in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers have a new starting quarterback in line for the fall. Nebraska head coach Mike Riley announced, via Twitter, Tanner Lee will be the new starting quarterback moving forward.
Lee transferred to Nebraska from Tulane in January of last year. After choosing Nebraska over LSU, Lee had to sit out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he took flight this spring and generated some sparks in the Nebraska offense. Lee was given an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA last August, meaning he will be eligible to play for Nebraska in 2017 and 2018.
Lee started 10 games for Tulane in 2014 and nine games in 2015. Between his two seasons playing for Tulane, Lee racked up 23 touchdowns but was picked off 21 times. At Nebraska, he will have a stronger supporting cast to count on, which should help cut down on the turnovers and maybe improve in the scoring department.
North Carolina will be the second college football program to wear uniforms under the Jordan Brand this season, joining Michigan in wearing the Jumpman logo on their uniforms this fall. The new uniforms will be revealed at a later time, but the UNC football program had reason to be excited today. The team was given a free pair of Retro 11s. Needless to say, they were ecstatic.
The video itself has become pretty much the norm for uniform reveal videos we have seen over the years. Designed to go viral and advertise the enthusiasm for the particular brand behind the jersey, or in this case the sneaker, the sights of big guys hooping and hollering and dancing around the meeting room still never gets old. Does it?
But UNC needs to pace themselves with this type of video effort. If the players got this excited for the shoes, imagine the excitement that will be captured in video form once the team gets their first look at the brand new football uniforms coming their way at some point later in the offseason.