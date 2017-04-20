Eighteen Alcorn State players arrested in conjunction with cafeteria fight

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Eleven Alcorn State football players were arrested Wednesday in conjunction with their involvement in a fight at a campus cafeteria last week, and on Thursday the number jumped to 18.

Claiborne (Miss.) County sherriff Frank Davis said charges against the 11 were filed by Alcorn State students, and that more arrests could happen as soon as today.

Video of the fight can be seen below.

BRAWL Breaks Out At Alcorn State University , They TORE UP The Entire MESS HALL!! pic.twitter.com/2yHcfiSCHI — World Latin Star CEO (@WorldLatinStar) April 12, 2017

According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, the 11 arrested players on Wednesday were: sophomore defensive back Lei’shaun Ealey, sophomore defensive back Deago Sama, freshman defensive back Taurence Wilson, freshman defensive back Javen Morrison, junior defensive back Daniel Franklin, sophomore linebacker Terry Whittington, sophomore linebacker Trae Ferrell, freshman defensive lineman Kwanzi Jackson, sophomore defensive back Quintin Smith, junior defensive end Michael Brooks and junior defensive back Jalen Thomas.

Thursday’s haul included freshman wide receiver True Gibson, junior defensive end Ramonte Bell, junior wide receiver Marquis Warford, running back Arron Baker, defensive lineman Sterling Shippy, junior defensive lineman Randall Tucker. Cornelle Gilmore was also arrested Thursday, though he is not listed on Alcorn State’s roster.

The total arrest number equates to nearly a quarter of the roster.

Additionally, freshman signee Cleveland Ford stated on Twitter he will opt out of joining the team and opt for a junior college instead. He was regarded as one of the Braves’ top recruits.

“Maintaining a safe and secure campus community is the institution’s top priority,” the school said in a statement. “Campus police investigate all instances of student misconduct thoroughly and appropriate disciplinary actions are implemented in accordance with Alcorn’s student code of conduct.”

Head coach Fred McNair has not offered specific comment as of press time.