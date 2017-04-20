Getty Images

Eighteen Alcorn State players arrested in conjunction with cafeteria fight

By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

Eleven Alcorn State football players were arrested Wednesday in conjunction with their involvement in a fight at a campus cafeteria last week, and on Thursday the number jumped to 18.

Claiborne (Miss.) County sherriff Frank Davis said charges against the 11 were filed by Alcorn State students, and that more arrests could happen as soon as today.

Video of the fight can be seen below.

According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, the 11 arrested players on Wednesday were: sophomore defensive back Lei’shaun Ealey, sophomore defensive back Deago Sama, freshman defensive back Taurence Wilson, freshman defensive back Javen Morrison, junior defensive back Daniel Franklin, sophomore linebacker Terry Whittington, sophomore linebacker Trae Ferrell, freshman defensive lineman Kwanzi Jackson, sophomore defensive back Quintin Smith, junior defensive end Michael Brooks and junior defensive back Jalen Thomas.

Thursday’s haul included freshman wide receiver True Gibson, junior defensive end Ramonte Bell, junior wide receiver Marquis Warford, running back Arron Baker, defensive lineman Sterling Shippy, junior defensive lineman Randall TuckerCornelle Gilmore was also arrested Thursday, though he is not listed on Alcorn State’s roster.

The total arrest number equates to nearly a quarter of the roster.

Additionally, freshman signee Cleveland Ford stated on Twitter he will opt out of joining the team and opt for a junior college instead. He was regarded as one of the Braves’ top recruits.

“Maintaining a safe and secure campus community is the institution’s top priority,” the school said in a statement. “Campus police investigate all instances of student misconduct thoroughly and appropriate disciplinary actions are implemented in accordance with Alcorn’s student code of conduct.”

Head coach Fred McNair has not offered specific comment as of press time.

Virginia Tech LB Eron Carter transferring to pursue track career

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

One college football player has decided to not only leave his first college football home but the sport, period.

Earlier this month, Virginia Tech confirmed that Eron Carter is no longer a part of the Hokies football team.  On his personal Twitter account earlier today, the linebacker revealed that he will be transferring from Tech “to compete in the sport I love (track and field).”

Specifically, Carter is believed to want to focus on throwing events such as the shot put and discus.

Carter was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2016 recruiting class.  He opted for Tech over offers from, among others, Air Force, UCF and Western Kentucky.

As a true freshman, Carter took a redshirt season. This spring, the 6-1, 231-pounder was third on the depth chart at middle linebacker.

Boston College’s new AD will be youngest in the Power Five

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The new boss for Boston College athletics hasn’t been on the job long, but he’s already setting a new standard.

Thursday afternoon, BC announced the hiring of Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director.  Jarmond comes to Chestnut Hill from Ohio State, where he served as the university’s deputy director of athletics.

According to the school, the 37-year-old Jarmond becomes the youngest athletic director at a Power Five school.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College,” said Jarmond in a statement. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy and Boston College for entrusting me with this role. I have always believed that the commitment to high academic standards and competing at the highest level athletically are not mutually exclusive. The opportunity to serve at a top-notch academic institution in the ACC is a dream come true for me. I am passionate about helping young people develop and integrate the intellectual, athletic, social and spiritual components of their lives.

“My leadership style is consistent with BC’s values: operating with integrity, passion, and a relentless focus on getting better every day. I can assure you that I will put in the work to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of BC athletics. I knew it would take a special place to leave Ohio State. It is clear to me that Boston College is that place.”

Jarmond replaces Brad Bates, who is leaving to become vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates in June.

TCU-turned-Rutgers QB Zach Allen suffers torn ACL

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

And then there was one.

In mid-November, Rutgers had six scholarship quarterbacks on its roster.  By the beginning of December, that number had been cut in half as two of them, Hayden Rettig and Chris Laviano, left the program as graduate transfers while another, Mike Dare, left as a run-of-the-mill transfer.  The group was further pared earlier this month when Tylin Oden was dismissed for violating team rules.

Today, RU confirmed that one of the two remaining scholarship quarterbacks, Zach Allen, has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.  The redshirt senior transfer from TCU suffered the injury during a practice this past Saturday.

While the school did not give a timeline for a return, it’s likely that Allen would not be able to see the playing field until October, at the earliest.

With Allen’s injury, it leaves the Scarlet Knights with just one healthy signal-caller on scholarship for the remainder of spring practice — Giovanni Rescigno, the starter to close out the 2016 season and presumptive front-runner to maintain the job.  Another will be added when 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis comes to campus this summer.

Additionally, former Temple quarterback Tommy Wyatt transferred into the program earlier this month, albeit as a walk-on.

Western Michigan’s leading tackler decides against a transfer, returns to Broncos

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

That whole thing about Western Michigan’s most productive player on the defensive side of the football leaving the program? Never mind.

In very late February, WMU announced that Robert Spillane (pictured) had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship in order to transfer to another school.  It was thought at the time that the linebacker could be following his former head coach, P.J. Fleck, to Minnesota; the Gophers subsequently self-reported a minor violation to the NCAA regarding Fleck’s contact with one of his unnamed former players.

Wednesday, Spillane’s transfer plans were reversed as Fleck’s replacement, Tim Lester, confirmed that the junior has rejoined the Broncos football team.  His official return, it should be noted, had to be approved by the team’s leadership council, the team as a whole as well as the coaching staff — and it was unanimously given a thumbs-up by all involved.

“We’ve been texting throughout the whole process of when he was away,” the head coach said according to mlive.com. “I was hoping he was doing alright. He came in and I met with him and he told me he wanted to come back and join the guys and that he felt terrible about his time away.”

Last season, Spillane led the Broncos in tackles with 111 — next closest was Asantay Brown‘s 95 — while he was second in tackles for loss with 10.5 and tied for third in sacks with three. His three interceptions were tied for second as well. The last of those three picks came at the end of the MAC championship game that helped seal WMU’s win over Ohio.

The past three seasons, Spillane started 28 games for the Broncos. He started all 14 games last season.