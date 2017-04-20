James Franklin wants media to partake in Penn State spring game

Having media members coach in a spring game is common stunt. Memphis did it just this year. But having media members play in the spring game? Can’t say I’ve seen that done before, though one school is seriously considering it.

Penn State head coach James Franklin told the Nittany Lions’ media Wednesday night he wanted them to partake in part of the club’s spring game festivities on Saturday. In front of the 80,000-some odd Beaver Stadium fans and everything.

“Just so you know, I’m dead serious,” Franklin said.

I know what you’re thinking and no: it doesn’t mean Penn State beat writers would be asked to tackle Saquon Barkley in open space. Entertaining as that would be, Penn State will have to work its way around the various liabilities of asking people it has not insured to play on its field, so Franklin had some non-contact drills in mind — catching punts, kicks and the like.

For those who do not partake, Franklin invited them to write about those who do and their certain athletic failings.

“We thought that would be fun,” he said.

We’ll see if any media members take him up on the “fun” offer.