Getty Images

James Franklin wants media to partake in Penn State spring game

Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Having media members coach in a spring game is common stunt. Memphis did it just this year. But having media members play in the spring game? Can’t say I’ve seen that done before, though one school is seriously considering it.

Penn State head coach James Franklin told the Nittany Lions’ media Wednesday night he wanted them to partake in part of the club’s spring game festivities on Saturday. In front of the 80,000-some odd Beaver Stadium fans and everything.

“Just so you know, I’m dead serious,” Franklin said.

I know what you’re thinking and no: it doesn’t mean Penn State beat writers would be asked to tackle Saquon Barkley in open space. Entertaining as that would be, Penn State will have to work its way around the various liabilities of asking people it has not insured to play on its field, so Franklin had some non-contact drills in mind — catching punts, kicks and the like.

For those who do not partake, Franklin invited them to write about those who do and their certain athletic failings.

“We thought that would be fun,” he said.

We’ll see if any media members take him up on the “fun” offer.

Rutgers issues response to NCAA Notice of Allegations

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Those who love the ins-and-outs of the NCAA jurisprudence were in for a treat Thursday as Rutgers released its response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations.

In a case that started a year and a half ago, the NCAA has charged the Scarlet Knights with fouls including “drug use by players, hidden and possibly doctored drug-testing records, improper recruiting tactics and football officials who ignored rules and lied to investigators.” You may remember the news of Kyle Flood allegedly attempting to influence a player’s grades… a player Flood later kicked out of the program for disciplinary reasons.

Five months after those charges, Rutgers released its 102-page response, which NJ.com obtained. The NCAA is charging Rutgers with six Level II violations and one Level III (Level I is the most serious.)

In advance of a Committee on Infractions meeting this summer, Rutgers will self-impose:

  • a 1-year probation period
  • a $5,000 fine
  • a reduction of 10 off-campus recruiting days (five in the fall of 2017-18 and five in the spring)
  • a limit of 36 official visits hosted, 26 lower than the limit
  • a 1-week ban on initiating phone calls, contact on social media and written correspondence to recruits

“The University will continue to identify areas in which it can improve and will implement new policies or procedures,” the university said in a statement. “Rutgers University … recognizes its responsibility to act in good faith and with the utmost integrity. The University believes that through the strong leadership of Pat Hobbs, the hiring of new head coach Chris Ash, and new men’s basketball coach, Steve Pikiell, the University is headed in the right direction.”

Flood was fired after the 2015 season and hit with a show-cause penalty. He now works for the Atlanta Falcons.

Eighteen Alcorn State players arrested in conjunction with cafeteria fight

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

Eleven Alcorn State football players were arrested Wednesday in conjunction with their involvement in a fight at a campus cafeteria last week, and on Thursday the number jumped to 18.

Claiborne (Miss.) County sherriff Frank Davis said charges against the 11 were filed by Alcorn State students, and that more arrests could happen as soon as today.

Video of the fight can be seen below.

According to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, the 11 arrested players on Wednesday were: sophomore defensive back Lei’shaun Ealey, sophomore defensive back Deago Sama, freshman defensive back Taurence Wilson, freshman defensive back Javen Morrison, junior defensive back Daniel Franklin, sophomore linebacker Terry Whittington, sophomore linebacker Trae Ferrell, freshman defensive lineman Kwanzi Jackson, sophomore defensive back Quintin Smith, junior defensive end Michael Brooks and junior defensive back Jalen Thomas.

Thursday’s haul included freshman wide receiver True Gibson, junior defensive end Ramonte Bell, junior wide receiver Marquis Warford, running back Arron Baker, defensive lineman Sterling Shippy, junior defensive lineman Randall TuckerCornelle Gilmore was also arrested Thursday, though he is not listed on Alcorn State’s roster.

The total arrest number equates to nearly a quarter of the roster.

Additionally, freshman signee Cleveland Ford stated on Twitter he will opt out of joining the team and opt for a junior college instead. He was regarded as one of the Braves’ top recruits.

“Maintaining a safe and secure campus community is the institution’s top priority,” the school said in a statement. “Campus police investigate all instances of student misconduct thoroughly and appropriate disciplinary actions are implemented in accordance with Alcorn’s student code of conduct.”

Head coach Fred McNair has not offered specific comment as of press time.

Virginia Tech LB Eron Carter transferring to pursue track career

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

One college football player has decided to not only leave his first college football home but the sport, period.

Earlier this month, Virginia Tech confirmed that Eron Carter is no longer a part of the Hokies football team.  On his personal Twitter account earlier today, the linebacker revealed that he will be transferring from Tech “to compete in the sport I love (track and field).”

Specifically, Carter is believed to want to focus on throwing events such as the shot put and discus.

Carter was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2016 recruiting class.  He opted for Tech over offers from, among others, Air Force, UCF and Western Kentucky.

As a true freshman, Carter took a redshirt season. This spring, the 6-1, 231-pounder was third on the depth chart at middle linebacker.

Boston College’s new AD will be youngest in the Power Five

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The new boss for Boston College athletics hasn’t been on the job long, but he’s already setting a new standard.

Thursday afternoon, BC announced the hiring of Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director.  Jarmond comes to Chestnut Hill from Ohio State, where he served as the university’s deputy director of athletics.

According to the school, the 37-year-old Jarmond becomes the youngest athletic director at a Power Five school.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College,” said Jarmond in a statement. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy and Boston College for entrusting me with this role. I have always believed that the commitment to high academic standards and competing at the highest level athletically are not mutually exclusive. The opportunity to serve at a top-notch academic institution in the ACC is a dream come true for me. I am passionate about helping young people develop and integrate the intellectual, athletic, social and spiritual components of their lives.

“My leadership style is consistent with BC’s values: operating with integrity, passion, and a relentless focus on getting better every day. I can assure you that I will put in the work to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of BC athletics. I knew it would take a special place to leave Ohio State. It is clear to me that Boston College is that place.”

Jarmond replaces Brad Bates, who is leaving to become vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates in June.