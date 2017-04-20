San Diego State, UCLA add second home-and-home

Back in 2014, San Diego State and UCLA announced a future home-and-home series. That series is still on, and has now found some similar company.

Thursday, both football programs jointly announced that they have reached an agreement on a second home-and-home. The Aztecs will play host to the Bruins on Sept. 23, 2023, with the latter returning the favor Sept. 12, 2026, at the Rose Bowl.

The previously announced home-and-home will be played during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The two teams have met 15 times previously, with the Bruins winning all 15 games. The first matchup came in 1984, the last in 2009.

According to SDSU, the Aztecs now have home-and-homes scheduled against Pac-12 schools in 10 of the next 12 seasons.