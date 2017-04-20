San Diego State, UCLA add second home-and-home

Back in 2014, San Diego State and UCLA announced a future home-and-home series. That series is still on, and has now found some similar company.
Thursday, both football programs jointly announced that they have reached an agreement on a second home-and-home. The Aztecs will play host to the Bruins on Sept. 23, 2023, with the latter returning the favor Sept. 12, 2026, at the Rose Bowl.
The previously announced home-and-home will be played during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The two teams have met 15 times previously, with the Bruins winning all 15 games. The first matchup came in 1984, the last in 2009.
According to SDSU, the Aztecs now have home-and-homes scheduled against Pac-12 schools in 10 of the next 12 seasons.
San Diego State is scheduled to play a series with Arizona State (2017 in Tempe, 2018 in San Diego), a home-and-home with Stanford (2017 in San Diego, 2018 in Stanford), a series with UCLA (2019 in Los Angeles, 2020 in San Diego), a home-and-home with Arizona (2021 in Tucson, 2022 in San Diego), a series with Utah (2021 in San Diego, 2022 in Salt Lake City), now another with UCLA (2023 in San Diego, 2026 in Los Angeles) and a second with ASU (2027 in Tempe, 2028 in San Diego).