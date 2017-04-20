Getty Images

TCU-turned-Rutgers QB Zach Allen suffers torn ACL

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

And then there was one.

In mid-November, Rutgers had six scholarship quarterbacks on its roster.  By the beginning of December, that number had been cut in half as two of them, Hayden Rettig and Chris Laviano, left the program as graduate transfers while another, Mike Dare, left as a run-of-the-mill transfer.  The group was further pared earlier this month when Tylin Oden was dismissed for violating team rules.

Today, RU confirmed that one of the two remaining scholarship quarterbacks, Zach Allen, has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.  The redshirt senior transfer from TCU suffered the injury during a practice this past Saturday.

While the school did not give a timeline for a return, it’s likely that Allen would not be able to see the playing field until October, at the earliest.

With Allen’s injury, it leaves the Scarlet Knights with just one healthy signal-caller on scholarship for the remainder of spring practice — Giovanni Rescigno, the starter to close out the 2016 season and presumptive front-runner to maintain the job.  Another will be added when 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis comes to campus this summer.

Additionally, former Temple quarterback Tommy Wyatt transferred into the program earlier this month, albeit as a walk-on.

Boston College’s new AD will be youngest in the Power Five

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The new boss for Boston College athletics hasn’t been on the job long, but he’s already setting a new standard.

Thursday afternoon, BC announced the hiring of Martin Jarmond as its new athletic director.  Jarmond comes to Chestnut Hill from Ohio State, where he served as the university’s deputy director of athletics.

According to the school, the 37-year-old Jarmond becomes the youngest athletic director at a Power Five school.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the William V. Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College,” said Jarmond in a statement. “I am grateful to Fr. Leahy and Boston College for entrusting me with this role. I have always believed that the commitment to high academic standards and competing at the highest level athletically are not mutually exclusive. The opportunity to serve at a top-notch academic institution in the ACC is a dream come true for me. I am passionate about helping young people develop and integrate the intellectual, athletic, social and spiritual components of their lives.

“My leadership style is consistent with BC’s values: operating with integrity, passion, and a relentless focus on getting better every day. I can assure you that I will put in the work to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of BC athletics. I knew it would take a special place to leave Ohio State. It is clear to me that Boston College is that place.”

Jarmond replaces Brad Bates, who is leaving to become vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates in June.

Western Michigan’s leading tackler decides against a transfer, returns to Broncos

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

That whole thing about Western Michigan’s most productive player on the defensive side of the football leaving the program? Never mind.

In very late February, WMU announced that Robert Spillane (pictured) had asked for and been granted a release from his scholarship in order to transfer to another school.  It was thought at the time that the linebacker could be following his former head coach, P.J. Fleck, to Minnesota; the Gophers subsequently self-reported a minor violation to the NCAA regarding Fleck’s contact with one of his unnamed former players.

Wednesday, Spillane’s transfer plans were reversed as Fleck’s replacement, Tim Lester, confirmed that the junior has rejoined the Broncos football team.  His official return, it should be noted, had to be approved by the team’s leadership council, the team as a whole as well as the coaching staff — and it was unanimously given a thumbs-up by all involved.

“We’ve been texting throughout the whole process of when he was away,” the head coach said according to mlive.com. “I was hoping he was doing alright. He came in and I met with him and he told me he wanted to come back and join the guys and that he felt terrible about his time away.”

Last season, Spillane led the Broncos in tackles with 111 — next closest was Asantay Brown‘s 95 — while he was second in tackles for loss with 10.5 and tied for third in sacks with three. His three interceptions were tied for second as well. The last of those three picks came at the end of the MAC championship game that helped seal WMU’s win over Ohio.

The past three seasons, Spillane started 28 games for the Broncos. He started all 14 games last season.

Indiana won’t accept any player with history of sexual or domestic violence

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

One Big Ten school is following in the SEC’s footsteps — and blazing its own path on top of it.

In April of 2015, the SEC voted to ban member institutions from accepting transfers who had been disciplined for serious misconduct at his previous school, with that defined as sexual assault, sexual violence and domestic violence.  In June of 2016, that same conference announced that it will be expanding its existing policy to include “dating violence, stalking or conduct of a nature that creates serious concern about the safety of others.”

According to the Indianapolis Star, Indiana has enacted a similar policy, with the Big Ten school barring a transfer from another institution from enrolling “who has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence.” Sexual violence is defined by the school as “dating violence, domestic violence, rape, sexual assault or sexual violence as defined by the Indiana University policy on sexual misconduct.”

IU’s policy also significantly expands on what the SEC’s current policy is, as not only transfers but “incoming freshmen” are a part of the ban as well.

“I think it’s new ground,” athletic director Fred Glass told the Star. “My hope is that we’re leading in this area, and maybe others will follow with, maybe not the exact same policy, but one that fits their particular institutions.”

The university also ensured that any appeals would be handled “outside the athletic department.” From the paper’s report:

It includes an appellate process, Glass said, acknowledging that “there’s always a chance that there’s going to be some person that gets caught up in this that shouldn’t, when you consider all the circumstances.”

But Glass also emphasized that any such appeal would go before a committee comprised of [IU faculty athletics representative Kurt] Zorn, IU general counsel Jacqueline Simmons and IU chief student welfare and Title IX officer Emily Springston.

“The key to that,” Glass said, “is those decisions are being made outside the athletic department.”

The Big Ten has allowed each member institution to institute — or not — its own policy on this issue.  Indiana is the first; whether other conference members follow suit will be interesting to see play out.

Dismissed Rutgers QB to start anew at Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorApr 20, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

Two weeks after being summarily by Rutgers, Tylin Oden has decided restart his collegiate playing career at a much lower level of football.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Oden announced that he has “decided to play football and further my education at Garden City Community College” in Kansas.  As GCCC plays at the junior-college level, the quarterback will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.

Including this season, Odin has three years of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt.

Earlier this month, RU announced that Oden had been dismissed from the football program for violating unspecified team rules. Not long after, Oden shared exactly where the blame for the dismissal belonged — squarely on his own shoulders.

Once committed to Louisville, the Tennessee native was a three-star member of RU’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he completed one of his eight pass attempts and ran for 144 yards.

He was listed as the co-backup to starter Giovanni Rescigno on the spring depth chart, although Zach Allen, a graduate transfer from TCU, was getting the majority of reps with the No. 2 offense prior to Oden’s dismissal.