TCU-turned-Rutgers QB Zach Allen suffers torn ACL

And then there was one.

In mid-November, Rutgers had six scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. By the beginning of December, that number had been cut in half as two of them, Hayden Rettig and Chris Laviano, left the program as graduate transfers while another, Mike Dare, left as a run-of-the-mill transfer. The group was further pared earlier this month when Tylin Oden was dismissed for violating team rules.

Today, RU confirmed that one of the two remaining scholarship quarterbacks, Zach Allen, has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. The redshirt senior transfer from TCU suffered the injury during a practice this past Saturday.

While the school did not give a timeline for a return, it’s likely that Allen would not be able to see the playing field until October, at the earliest.

With Allen’s injury, it leaves the Scarlet Knights with just one healthy signal-caller on scholarship for the remainder of spring practice — Giovanni Rescigno, the starter to close out the 2016 season and presumptive front-runner to maintain the job. Another will be added when 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis comes to campus this summer.

Additionally, former Temple quarterback Tommy Wyatt transferred into the program earlier this month, albeit as a walk-on.