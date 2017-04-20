Virginia Tech LB Eron Carter transferring to pursue track career

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

One college football player has decided to not only leave his first college football home but the sport, period.

Earlier this month, Virginia Tech confirmed that Eron Carter is no longer a part of the Hokies football team. On his personal Twitter account earlier today, the linebacker revealed that he will be transferring from Tech “to compete in the sport I love (track and field).”

Specifically, Carter is believed to want to focus on throwing events such as the shot put and discus.

Carter was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2016 recruiting class. He opted for Tech over offers from, among others, Air Force, UCF and Western Kentucky.

As a true freshman, Carter took a redshirt season. This spring, the 6-1, 231-pounder was third on the depth chart at middle linebacker.