Ball State’s second-leading receiver transfers to Virginia Tech

For the second time this offseason, Virginia Tech has landed an FBS transfer at the wide receiver position.
Damon Hazelton Jr. announced this week on his Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from Ball State. Not only that, but the receiver confirmed that he will be enrolling at Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hokies.
Hazelton will be forced to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Hazelton was a two-star member of Ball State’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, Hazelton was second on the Cardinals with 51 receptions for 505 yards, while his four receiving touchdowns were tops on the team.
In late March, James Clark opted to transfer to Tech from Ohio State. That receiver will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Maryland fans anxious for a look at a quarterback transfer in “meaningful action” will have to wait another few months.
An ankle injury, head coach DJ Durkin confirmed Thursday, will keep Caleb Henderson out of the Terrapins’ spring game Saturday. The quarterback suffered an ankle injury during practice recently on what was described as a non-contact play.
At least at the moment, the move to sideline Henderson appears to be precautionary in nature.
“Not concerned at all. He’ll be just fine,” Durkin said according to the Baltimore Sun. “He suffered an ankle injury. No sense in pushing right now or trying to do something crazy. We want him to be healthy for the majority of summertime and fall camp.”
A four-star member of North Carolina’s 2014 recruiting class, Henderson was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Virginia.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Henderson played in a pair of games in 2015. He attempted one pass, which fell incomplete.
Henderson announced in August of 2016 that he would be transferring from UNC to Maryland. After sitting out last season because of NCAA bylaws, Henderson has been viewed as the front-runner for the starting job throughout the spring.
This spring, Malik Dixon changed positions. Not long after, Dixon has decided to change football programs.
In a missive penned and posted on his personal Twitter account, Dixon announced that, “[a]fter long talks and consideration with my family and friends, I think it would be best for me to transfer schools.” The redshirt freshman also revealed that he will be transferring to an unspecified junior college.
“I would first like to thank USF football and its staff, [former head coach Willie] Taggart, and [current head coach Charlie] Strong for giving me the opportunity to play football at the college level and further my education,” Dixon wrote. “I have built relationships here that will last a lifetime.”
Dixon’s public announcement comes after the player missed a week of spring practice for what Strong described as “a family issue.” It also came not long after he moved from safety to linebacker earlier in the spring.
Dixon was a three-star member of the Bulls’ 2015 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in the first game of 2016 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury in his collegiate debut.
Prior to the injury, Dixon had been credited with six tackles (three solos, three assists), a sack for a loss of 10 yards and a forced fumble.
Back in 2014, San Diego State and UCLA announced a future home-and-home series. That series is still on, and has now found some similar company.
Thursday, both football programs jointly announced that they have reached an agreement on a second home-and-home. The Aztecs will play host to the Bruins on Sept. 23, 2023, with the latter returning the favor Sept. 12, 2026, at the Rose Bowl.
The previously announced home-and-home will be played during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The two teams have met 15 times previously, with the Bruins winning all 15 games. The first matchup came in 1984, the last in 2009.
According to SDSU, the Aztecs now have home-and-homes scheduled against Pac-12 schools in 10 of the next 12 seasons.
San Diego State is scheduled to play a series with Arizona State (2017 in Tempe, 2018 in San Diego), a home-and-home with Stanford (2017 in San Diego, 2018 in Stanford), a series with UCLA (2019 in Los Angeles, 2020 in San Diego), a home-and-home with Arizona (2021 in Tucson, 2022 in San Diego), a series with Utah (2021 in San Diego, 2022 in Salt Lake City), now another with UCLA (2023 in San Diego, 2026 in Los Angeles) and a second with ASU (2027 in Tempe, 2028 in San Diego).
Having media members coach in a spring game is common stunt. Memphis did it just this year. But having media members play in the spring game? Can’t say I’ve seen that done before, though one school is seriously considering it.
Penn State head coach James Franklin told the Nittany Lions’ media Wednesday night he wanted them to partake in part of the club’s spring game festivities on Saturday. In front of the 80,000-some odd Beaver Stadium fans and everything.
“Just so you know, I’m dead serious,” Franklin said.
I know what you’re thinking and no: it doesn’t mean Penn State beat writers would be asked to tackle Saquon Barkley in open space. Entertaining as that would be, Penn State will have to work its way around the various liabilities of asking people it has not insured to play on its field, so Franklin had some non-contact drills in mind — catching punts, kicks and the like.
For those who do not partake, Franklin invited them to write about those who do and their certain athletic failings.
“We thought that would be fun,” he said.
We’ll see if any media members take him up on the “fun” offer.