Ball State’s second-leading receiver transfers to Virginia Tech

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the second time this offseason, Virginia Tech has landed an FBS transfer at the wide receiver position.

Damon Hazelton Jr. announced this week on his Twitter account that he has decided to transfer from Ball State. Not only that, but the receiver confirmed that he will be enrolling at Tech and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Hokies.

Hazelton will be forced to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He would then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

To all the people that support me, thank you. #AllGodsWork 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/okXsJZjUnd — Damon Hazelton Jr. (@dahazeltonjr) April 20, 2017

Hazelton was a two-star member of Ball State’s 2016 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, Hazelton was second on the Cardinals with 51 receptions for 505 yards, while his four receiving touchdowns were tops on the team.

In late March, James Clark opted to transfer to Tech from Ohio State. That receiver will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.