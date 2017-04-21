Malik Dixon tweets decision to transfer from USF

This spring, Malik Dixon changed positions. Not long after, Dixon has decided to change football programs.

In a missive penned and posted on his personal Twitter account, Dixon announced that, “[a]fter long talks and consideration with my family and friends, I think it would be best for me to transfer schools.” The redshirt freshman also revealed that he will be transferring to an unspecified junior college.

“I would first like to thank USF football and its staff, [former head coach Willie] Taggart, and [current head coach Charlie] Strong for giving me the opportunity to play football at the college level and further my education,” Dixon wrote. “I have built relationships here that will last a lifetime.”

Dixon’s public announcement comes after the player missed a week of spring practice for what Strong described as “a family issue.” It also came not long after he moved from safety to linebacker earlier in the spring.

Dixon was a three-star member of the Bulls’ 2015 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his true freshman season, then played in the first game of 2016 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury in his collegiate debut.

Prior to the injury, Dixon had been credited with six tackles (three solos, three assists), a sack for a loss of 10 yards and a forced fumble.