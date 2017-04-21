Michigan State DE Auston Robertson dismissed from program after sexual conduct charge

Michigan State has dismissed defensive end Auston Robertson from the football team.
It surfaced earlier on Friday that Robertson was facing a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge as the result of an alleged incident on April 8th. It didn’t take long for the school to react to that headline hitting the papers before the Spartan defender was dismissed.
“The criminal sexual conduct charges announced today against Auston Robertson are of the most serious nature. Sexual assault has no place in our community,” head coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. “While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program.”
Robertson was charged with misdemeanor battery back in high school before even arriving in East Lansing but it was the latest troubling set of allegations that led to his quick dismissal from the program this time around. Per the Detroit Free Press, police said he raped a woman in her apartment after walking her home earlier this month.
Dantonio suspended Robertson from the team a day later and then formally booted him once charges were formally filed in the matter on Friday. The Free Press obtained court records that indicate the defensive end’s bond has been set at $75,000 but that he has not been formally arraigned yet.
Robertson played in seven games for the Spartans last season as a true freshman and was one of the team’s top recruits.
The dismissal is the latest in a string of bad news for Dantonio’s program this spring as they seek to reverse things on the field after a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2016. Over a dozen players missed the team’s spring game two weeks ago and several unidentified players were suspended as the school investigates several sexual assault allegations. In addition, a prominent football staffer was also suspended for a month.
Just before the Terps’ spring football game on Saturday, Maryland has added a title and given a promotion to wide receivers coach Chris Beatty.
The Terrapin Times is first reported the change, which was later confirmed on the school’s official website.
Beatty is highly regarded for his recruiting abilities and played a big role in the team’s strong close to National Signing Day a few months ago. He joined the staff in College Park last year when head coach D.J. Durkin was hired and has recently had coaching stops at Virginia, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The title is a nice reward for Beatty and comes a few months after the previous holder of that associate head coach title, Mike London, left the staff to become the head coach at Howard University.
With Maryland wrapping up spring practice and the evaluation period under way across the country, it certainly makes plenty of sense for Durkin to finalize everything on his coaching staff and allow a trusted lieutenant to take on an even bigger role with the Terps.
Everybody fretted about it back in January when it was first announced, but the Michigan Wolverines really are heading to Rome for spring practice this month.
While a large number of football teams across the country are wrapping up their spring practices on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and company will actually be getting ready to leave for Italy a few hours later. There are three workouts scheduled for next week in the city but a large amount of time for the players, coaches and staff members tagging along is being devoted to touring the historic sites around the area.
In addition to the Coliseum, Trevi Fountain and other tourist mainstays on the agenda for the Wolverines, one unique opportunity will take place next Wednesday: they’ll meet the pope.
“I want it to be the greatest experience of our players’ lives up until this point,” Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network last Saturday. “It’s going to be a great educational experience, and we have tickets to see the Pope give a papal address on the 26th of April.”
Harbaugh, who is a devout Catholic, and the rest of the Michigan team will apparently take in Pope Francis’ weekly audience, in addition to touring the rest of the Vatican and St. Peter’s Square. It’s not every day a college football team meets the pope and hopefully there will be plenty of cameras around to record what ever the Michigan football coach says to the pontiff.
Harbaugh has said that he wants to keep up the international trips with future endeavors to South Africa, Japan and Israel among other places. While those all sound fascinating, it will probably be hard to top meeting the pope.
As much as college football coaches preach about moving on to the game in front of them, past results have a history of lingering in their minds.
Even Nick Saban, when not sparring with assistants, tends to dwell on losses and perhaps none was more painful to the Crimson Tide head coach than losing to Clemson in the final second of the national title game. While the future Hall of Famer is clearly focused on the 2017 season in Tuscaloosa, it seems a part of him still can’t get past what happened this past January.
“I’ll never get over it because you never do with those kind of losses,” Saban told ESPN. “I never got over the returned field goal at Auburn. I never got over playing poorly against Ohio State and losing that game late. And then in this game, we didn’t play very well, and Clemson did when they had to. That’s what eats at you.
“Something happened to our team from the SEC championship game to the playoff. You look at the Clemson game, and our really good players didn’t play very well. But Clemson was a damn good team. They were the best team we played against with the best quarterback, and where we needed to play well, we didn’t.”
Saban isn’t exactly breaking any news with that kind of message and continued to take blame for not getting the team ready to play after winning the conference title. He also downplayed losing offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin after the Peach Bowl and bringing in Steve Sarkisian, noting it didn’t have as much of an impact as many thought given how defensive lapses down the stretch plagued Alabama in the title game.
The Tide wrap up spring football on Saturday with their eyes focused on avenging that loss and getting back to the College Football Playoff once again but Saban, true to his self, cautioned that getting back to the promised land wouldn’t be a walk in the park.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he added about this year’s team.
And it’s Colorado State that gets the “honor” this time around of resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.
According to The Coloradoan, linebacker Hunter Donnelly was arrested by university police officers Wednesday for violating a restraining order. “A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge,” the paper added.
No details of what led to the initial restraining order or the violation of it were released. Additionally, the paper noted, “Donnelly could face additional discipline from the university pending a review by the school’s Student Resolution Center.”
As a result, the redshirt freshman has been suspended from all team activities by CSU head coach Mike Bobo. That includes this weekend’s spring football game.
Donnelly was a three-star member of CSU’s 2016 recruiting class. Only three Rams signees on the defensive side of the ball that year were rated higher than the Arlington, Tex., product. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.