Michigan State signee injured in jet-ski accident still hospitalized, but making progress

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

There’s actually, finally, some positive news when it comes to Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.

Earlier this week, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment.  The last update made available was that Paulino-Bell was hospitalized with unspecified internal injuries.

Thursday brought a seemingly positive update on a GoFundMe page from the football player’s aunt…

Happy Thursday Everyone!!! I didn’t get my push up contest today (He told me he didn’t want to embarrass me!!) 🙂 We made great progress today. Walked the long hall several times. Talked a lot more today (mostly football). Pain subsided a lot more. Made great progress with vital signs, eating, and drinking! Overall today was a great day!!! Please keep the prayers and donations coming!! We are appreciate it all!!

… as well as a Twitter post from one of his high school teammates…

It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August.

247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country.  Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.

Report: Video shows Alabama DB kicking assault victim in the head

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

Another layer has been added to a disturbing off-field situation involving an Alabama football player.

Last week, felony warrants were issued for Crimson Tide defensive back Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) and three other individuals in connection to an alleged beating in Texas while on spring break.  Thompson subsequently turned himself in to authorities and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Citing court records, the Decatur Daily is now reporting that a video recording allegedly shows Thompson and another man, 18-year-old Rufus Joseph, “kicking an 18-year-old victim in the head while he was incapacitated on the ground during a March 18 assault in Crystal Beach, Texas.”  The alleged victim, Noah Frillou, was initially knocked to the ground by 18-year-old Morris Joseph.

From the Daily‘s report:

The female witness, whose name was redacted, originally told officers she couldn’t identify the individuals in the video by their faces, but could by their clothing.

Later during the interview, the witness “clearly remembers” one of those involved in kicking Frillou in the head wore a “white Alabama hat,” which the officers identified as Thompson from a previous video from the scene.

According to the video, Thompson was dressed in “a white Alabama hat backward, a white sleeveless shirt and gray and red shorts,” while Rufus Joseph was identified by his “gray sweat shorts.

A separate witness, the Dothan Eagle reports, said he did not see the fight itself but said a racial slur preceded it. “[The] same witness, who stated he was friends with both Frillou and Joseph, had previously messaged Frillou over social media explaining Morris Joseph has told him the assault ‘was a misunderstanding, (and) he did not mean for it to happen.'”

Frillou suffered several broken bones in his face because of the alleged assault.  He has already undergone surgery to repair the damage as metal plates were inserted “around his high cheek bones, outer eye area and down the sides of his nose.” and his jaw is wired shut.

All four individuals, at least three of whom played high school football together, accused in the incident are facing felonies.

Nick Saban stated Thursday that is back at school, but is not expected to play in the Crimson Tide’s spring game this weekend.

Houston WRs coach Darrell Wyatt ‘steps down,’ replaced by Kenny Guiton

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

There’s been a somewhat surprising shakeup to Major Applewhite‘s first coaching staff at Houston.

The football program announced Friday that Darrell Wyatt had stepped down from his post as Cougars’ wide receivers coach “to pursue other career opportunities,” although there are rumors that the assistant had been dismissed.  In the same release, UH also confirmed that Kenny Guiton has been hired as Wyatt’s replacement.

“We’re very appreciative of Darrell’s contributions over the last 15 months and certainly wish him well,” said Applewhite in a statement. “We are excited for Kenny’s return to our program and know he’ll be welcomed by both our current and future student-athletes.”

The hiring of Guiton is a return of sorts as he had spent the past two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant working with UH’s receivers.  In December he left to join ex-UH coach Tom Herman at Texas as a quality control coach for receivers.  He spent four months in that job.

Guiton played his college ball at Ohio State, with Herman serving as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator the quarterback’s last two seasons in Columbus.

Michigan State’s Auston Robertson facing criminal sexual conduct charge

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

There’s been a rather significant development regarding one of the two sexual assault investigations involving Michigan State football players.

Last week, it was reported that an unnamed MSU player was the subject of a probe stemming from an April 9 incident.  According to mlive.com, and after the Ingham County (Mich.) prosecutor’s office requested an arrest warrant, Spartans defensive lineman Auston Robertson is now facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from that alleged incident.  The charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Robertson was one of the players suspended for the Spartans’ spring game. “[W]e will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University,” a statement from head coach Mark Dantonio earlier this month read.

Perhaps as troubling is that this is not Robertson’s first run-in with the law.

The lineman had been committed to the Spartans but did not sign with MSU in February of 2016 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery in his home state of Indiana.  Robertson subsequently signed with MSU in late March of that year after he entered into a pretrial diversionary program, with “the charge dropped last month after satisfying the terms of his program,” mlive.com wrote.

“Our decision to accept Auston Robertson’s signed National Letter of Intent and Big Ten Tender has been evaluated over the last three months while utilizing all resources available to us to thoroughly review his situation,” Dantonio said in a statement at the time. “Given all the information available to us, we believe Auston should be provided with an opportunity to begin his education and playing career at Michigan State.

Prior to that, he had been charged with criminal mischief, damaging or defacing property and resisting arrest in a separate incident. Those charges were later dropped.

A four-star recruit, Robertson was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Indiana.  The only recruit in MSU’s class that year rated higher than Robertson was fellow four-star defensive end Josh King.

As a true freshman, he played in seven games.

In early February, three unidentified football players as well as a football staffer were suspended amidst sexual assault allegations.  Robertson’s case is separate from that investigation.

Nick Saban offers update on Alabama player who turned himself in on felony assault warrant

By John TaylorApr 21, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

An off-field situation hanging over the Alabama football program has again drawn a public update from its head coach.

A week ago, news broke that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four individuals being sought in a spring break beating in Texas that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants had been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved.  Thompson turned himself in to authorities in the state not long after, with Nick Saban confirming in a statement that his player is “[cooperating] with law enforcement on this matter.”

Thursday, Saban subsequently confirmed that Thompson is “back here in school.”  Outside of that, the coach didn’t offer much in the way of meat on the update bone.

From the Montgomery Advertiser:

He’s still cooperating with law enforcement and we’re just going to leave it that way for now. He’s back here in school. I still don’t have a lot of the facts surrounding this circumstance and situation, and what went on. Until we found that I really have no intentions of taking action, until I know what I’m taking action for or about. But he is back. He did cooperate, but I’m just going to let him continue to take care of those issues and we’ll address it when we get more information.

It’s expected that Thompson will not participate in Alabama’s spring game this weekend, although that’s yet to be confirmed by either Saban or the program.

A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams.  His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.