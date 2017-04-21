Michigan State signee injured in jet-ski accident still hospitalized, but making progress

There’s actually, finally, some positive news when it comes to Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.
Earlier this week, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment. The last update made available was that Paulino-Bell was hospitalized with unspecified internal injuries.
Thursday brought a seemingly positive update on a GoFundMe page from the football player’s aunt…
Happy Thursday Everyone!!! I didn’t get my push up contest today (He told me he didn’t want to embarrass me!!) 🙂 We made great progress today. Walked the long hall several times. Talked a lot more today (mostly football). Pain subsided a lot more. Made great progress with vital signs, eating, and drinking! Overall today was a great day!!! Please keep the prayers and donations coming!! We are appreciate it all!!
… as well as a Twitter post from one of his high school teammates…
God Is Great 🙏🏾 #10Toes @Legendary__8 pic.twitter.com/NL6TaWsAR0
— Mike Harley Jr. Ⓜ️ (@harleyxvi) April 20, 2017
It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August.
247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.