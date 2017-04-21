Nick Saban offers update on Alabama player who turned himself in on felony assault warrant

An off-field situation hanging over the Alabama football program has again drawn a public update from its head coach.
A week ago, news broke that Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four individuals being sought in a spring break beating in Texas that left a man with several broken bones in his face, and that felony aggravated assault warrants had been issued for him and the other three allegedly involved. Thompson turned himself in to authorities in the state not long after, with Nick Saban confirming in a statement that his player is “[cooperating] with law enforcement on this matter.”
Thursday, Saban subsequently confirmed that Thompson is “back here in school.” Outside of that, the coach didn’t offer much in the way of meat on the update bone.
From the Montgomery Advertiser:
He’s still cooperating with law enforcement and we’re just going to leave it that way for now. He’s back here in school. I still don’t have a lot of the facts surrounding this circumstance and situation, and what went on. Until we found that I really have no intentions of taking action, until I know what I’m taking action for or about. But he is back. He did cooperate, but I’m just going to let him continue to take care of those issues and we’ll address it when we get more information.
It’s expected that Thompson will not participate in Alabama’s spring game this weekend, although that’s yet to be confirmed by either Saban or the program.
A four-star 2015 signee, Thompson was rated as the No. 2 safety in the country that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back played in 14 games last season, mainly on special teams. His eight tackles on kickoff coverage were tied for tops on the team.