Nick Saban on title game loss to Clemson: “I’ll never get over it”

As much as college football coaches preach about moving on to the game in front of them, past results have a history of lingering in their minds.
Even Nick Saban, when not sparring with assistants, tends to dwell on losses and perhaps none was more painful to the Crimson Tide head coach than losing to Clemson in the final second of the national title game. While the future Hall of Famer is clearly focused on the 2017 season in Tuscaloosa, it seems a part of him still can’t get past what happened this past January.
“I’ll never get over it because you never do with those kind of losses,” Saban told ESPN. “I never got over the returned field goal at Auburn. I never got over playing poorly against Ohio State and losing that game late. And then in this game, we didn’t play very well, and Clemson did when they had to. That’s what eats at you.
“Something happened to our team from the SEC championship game to the playoff. You look at the Clemson game, and our really good players didn’t play very well. But Clemson was a damn good team. They were the best team we played against with the best quarterback, and where we needed to play well, we didn’t.”
Saban isn’t exactly breaking any news with that kind of message and continued to take blame for not getting the team ready to play after winning the conference title. He also downplayed losing offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin after the Peach Bowl and bringing in Steve Sarkisian, noting it didn’t have as much of an impact as many thought given how defensive lapses down the stretch plagued Alabama in the title game.
The Tide wrap up spring football on Saturday with their eyes focused on avenging that loss and getting back to the College Football Playoff once again but Saban, true to his self, cautioned that getting back to the promised land wouldn’t be a walk in the park.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” he added about this year’s team.
Everybody fretted about it back in January when it was first announced, but the Michigan Wolverines really are heading to Rome for spring practice this month.
While a large number of football teams across the country are wrapping up their spring practices on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and company will actually be getting ready to leave for Italy a few hours later. There are three workouts scheduled for next week in the city but a large amount of time for the players, coaches and staff members tagging along is being devoted to touring the historic sites around the area.
In addition to the Coliseum, Trevi Fountain and other tourist mainstays on the agenda for the Wolverines, one unique opportunity will take place next Wednesday: they’ll meet the pope.
“I want it to be the greatest experience of our players’ lives up until this point,” Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network last Saturday. “It’s going to be a great educational experience, and we have tickets to see the Pope give a papal address on the 26th of April.”
Harbaugh, who is a devout Catholic, and the rest of the Michigan team will apparently take in Pope Francis’ weekly audience, in addition to touring the rest of the Vatican and St. Peter’s Square. It’s not every day a college football team meets the pope and hopefully there will be plenty of cameras around to record what ever the Michigan football coach says to the pontiff.
Harbaugh has said that he wants to keep up the international trips with future endeavors to South Africa, Japan and Israel among other places. While those all sound fascinating, it will probably be hard to top meeting the pope.
And it’s Colorado State that gets the “honor” this time around of resetting the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.
According to The Coloradoan, linebacker Hunter Donnelly was arrested by university police officers Wednesday for violating a restraining order. “A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge,” the paper added.
No details of what led to the initial restraining order or the violation of it were released. Additionally, the paper noted, “Donnelly could face additional discipline from the university pending a review by the school’s Student Resolution Center.”
As a result, the redshirt freshman has been suspended from all team activities by CSU head coach Mike Bobo. That includes this weekend’s spring football game.
Donnelly was a three-star member of CSU’s 2016 recruiting class. Only three Rams signees on the defensive side of the ball that year were rated higher than the Arlington, Tex., product. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
The state of Florida will play host to one less bowl game when the 2017 postseason rolls around.
The American Athletic Conference, which created the Miami Beach Bowl and has owned and operated the event since 2014, announced Friday that the game has been purchased by ESPN. The AAC will continue its affiliation with the bowl game; it’s expected Conference USA, the MAC and Sun Belt will do the same.
The conference also confirmed that the game will no longer be played at Marlins Park or in the state of Florida. A new venue will be announced at a later date, although the state of Texas is the early favorite to land the bowl.
“We are proud of the postseason opportunities that we have been able to provide to student-athletes through our founding of the Miami Beach Bowl, and we appreciate the relationships that we have built with the Miami Marlins, Marlins Park and the cities of Miami and Miami Beach,” said AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “This transfer makes sense on many levels. We are excited to enhance our overall relationship with ESPN and to continue our affiliation with the bowl.”
Memphis (2014), Tulsa (2016) and USF (2015) have previously represented the AAC in the game. The first two won their matchups with BYU and Central Michigan, respectively, while the latter dropped a 10-point decision to Western Kentucky.
There’s actually, finally, some positive news when it comes to Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class.
Earlier this week, MSU signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell was injured in a jet-skiing accident while on vacation in the Bahamas and had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital for further treatment. The last update made available was that Paulino-Bell was hospitalized with unspecified internal injuries.
Thursday brought a seemingly positive update on a GoFundMe page from the football player’s aunt…
Happy Thursday Everyone!!! I didn’t get my push up contest today (He told me he didn’t want to embarrass me!!) 🙂 We made great progress today. Walked the long hall several times. Talked a lot more today (mostly football). Pain subsided a lot more. Made great progress with vital signs, eating, and drinking! Overall today was a great day!!! Please keep the prayers and donations coming!! We are appreciate it all!!
… as well as a Twitter post from one of his high school teammates…
It remains unclear what if any impact the accident will have on Paulino-Bell’s availability for the start of summer camp in early August.
247Sports.com had Paulino-Bell listed as a three-star 2017 recruit and rated him as the No. 44 weakside defensive end in the country. Prior to the injury, the 6-4, 235-pound lineman had been expected to contribute immediately as a true freshman.