Report: Video shows Alabama DB kicking assault victim in the head

Another layer has been added to a disturbing off-field situation involving an Alabama football player.

Last week, felony warrants were issued for Crimson Tide defensive back Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) and three other individuals in connection to an alleged beating in Texas while on spring break. Thompson subsequently turned himself in to authorities and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Citing court records, the Decatur Daily is now reporting that a video recording allegedly shows Thompson and another man, 18-year-old Rufus Joseph, “kicking an 18-year-old victim in the head while he was incapacitated on the ground during a March 18 assault in Crystal Beach, Texas.” The alleged victim, Noah Frillou, was initially knocked to the ground by 18-year-old Morris Joseph.

From the Daily‘s report:

The female witness, whose name was redacted, originally told officers she couldn’t identify the individuals in the video by their faces, but could by their clothing. Later during the interview, the witness “clearly remembers” one of those involved in kicking Frillou in the head wore a “white Alabama hat,” which the officers identified as Thompson from a previous video from the scene. According to the video, Thompson was dressed in “a white Alabama hat backward, a white sleeveless shirt and gray and red shorts,” while Rufus Joseph was identified by his “gray sweat shorts.

A separate witness, the Dothan Eagle reports, said he did not see the fight itself but said a racial slur preceded it. “[The] same witness, who stated he was friends with both Frillou and Joseph, had previously messaged Frillou over social media explaining Morris Joseph has told him the assault ‘was a misunderstanding, (and) he did not mean for it to happen.'”

Frillou suffered several broken bones in his face because of the alleged assault. He has already undergone surgery to repair the damage as metal plates were inserted “around his high cheek bones, outer eye area and down the sides of his nose.” and his jaw is wired shut.

All four individuals, at least three of whom played high school football together, accused in the incident are facing felonies.

Nick Saban stated Thursday that is back at school, but is not expected to play in the Crimson Tide’s spring game this weekend.