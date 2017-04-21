UNC transfer QB Caleb Henderson sidelined for Maryland’s spring game

Maryland fans anxious for a look at a quarterback transfer in “meaningful action” will have to wait another few months.

An ankle injury, head coach DJ Durkin confirmed Thursday, will keep Caleb Henderson out of the Terrapins’ spring game Saturday. The quarterback suffered an ankle injury during practice recently on what was described as a non-contact play.

At least at the moment, the move to sideline Henderson appears to be precautionary in nature.

“Not concerned at all. He’ll be just fine,” Durkin said according to the Baltimore Sun. “He suffered an ankle injury. No sense in pushing right now or trying to do something crazy. We want him to be healthy for the majority of summertime and fall camp.”

A four-star member of North Carolina’s 2014 recruiting class, Henderson was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Virginia.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Henderson played in a pair of games in 2015. He attempted one pass, which fell incomplete.

Henderson announced in August of 2016 that he would be transferring from UNC to Maryland. After sitting out last season because of NCAA bylaws, Henderson has been viewed as the front-runner for the starting job throughout the spring.