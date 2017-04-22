Arkansas exploring having metal detectors at stadium this fall

The Arkansas legislature recently exempted state colleges from a new concealed-carry handgun law but that has not stopped schools from worrying about safety at big events in their stadiums this fall.

To that end, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the University of Arkansas has sent out a request for ‘metal detectors and advice on setting up the equipment to maximize both security and speed of entry.’ While school officials wouldn’t confirm metal detectors and new security measures would be in place this fall at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, it certainly appears we’re down that road eventually.

“UAPD and Razorback Athletics are working jointly to prepare security plans to be submitted to the Arkansas State Police, as outlined in the law, for the upcoming athletics seasons,” a school spokesman told the paper.

Metal detectors are not all that uncommon at big sporting events nowadays but are a bit rarer on the college football level. Some schools do implement such security measures and with the new law in the natural state, it appears Razorbacks officials are doing their part to keep the stadium secure and enforce the no-handguns policy.

Many schools have already started to enact NFL-style clear-bag policies and judging by what Arkansas is doing with metal detectors, it appears that won’t be the only new security measure that could filter down to the college level for the 2017 season.