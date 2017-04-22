Arkansas exploring having metal detectors at stadium this fall

The Arkansas legislature recently exempted state colleges from a new concealed-carry handgun law but that has not stopped schools from worrying about safety at big events in their stadiums this fall.
To that end, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the University of Arkansas has sent out a request for ‘metal detectors and advice on setting up the equipment to maximize both security and speed of entry.’ While school officials wouldn’t confirm metal detectors and new security measures would be in place this fall at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, it certainly appears we’re down that road eventually.
“UAPD and Razorback Athletics are working jointly to prepare security plans to be submitted to the Arkansas State Police, as outlined in the law, for the upcoming athletics seasons,” a school spokesman told the paper.
Metal detectors are not all that uncommon at big sporting events nowadays but are a bit rarer on the college football level. Some schools do implement such security measures and with the new law in the natural state, it appears Razorbacks officials are doing their part to keep the stadium secure and enforce the no-handguns policy.
Many schools have already started to enact NFL-style clear-bag policies and judging by what Arkansas is doing with metal detectors, it appears that won’t be the only new security measure that could filter down to the college level for the 2017 season.
We’re still over a month away from the SEC’s annual spring meetings down in Destin, Fla. but one item we might be able to confirm is on the agenda will be the graduate transfer rules for the conference.
It’s a hot topic around the league and particularly so at Florida, which is in the mix to land Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire but can’t officially take him due to restrictions from the conference office.
That may change however, as SEC commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed in a radio interview on Friday with ESPN Gainesville.
“It will come up,” Sankey said, according to SECCountry.com. “I do think we need to look where we’ve been restrictive in the past because of the absence of national rules and look at reducing some of those restrictions. I’m one who would position it as interest in freeing things up without just removing every restraint, because I think the restraints have been healthy for us.”
At the heart of the issue is a rule that limits schools from taking additional graduate transfers if previous graduate transfers failed to meet academic requirements after enrolling. The move was designed to prevent a number of situations where players would transfer over just to play and not really go through coursework at their new school.
Other NCAA conferences have failed to follow the SEC’s lead in this area however and now the league is being put at a bit of a disadvantage on the graduate transfer market. This is particularly an issue with the Gators this offseason but it seems as though there will be quite the discussion down in Destin among athletic directors and head coaches about changing the rules to be on more of a level playing field with other conferences on this front.
Iowa wrapped up spring football on Friday night as the Hawkeyes held their annual spring game under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the team heading into the 2017 season is what kind of improvements will be made on offense and, in particular, who will start at quarterback. Despite having 15 practices over the past month or so, it appears the Hawkeyes are not close to naming a starter however.
“We’d probably do a coin toss, literally do a coin toss,” head coach Kirk Ferentz told the media on Friday regarding which quarterback would start if there was a game tomorrow. “But luckily we’re going to have at least 15, 18 practices before we make that decision. We’ll have to make it somewhere in camp. That’s stating the obvious. But one of two things is going to happen, one guy is going to pull away pretty quickly when we get it going back in August or it’s going to be back and forth and then we’ll just have to figure something out from there. But those things have a tendency to work themselves out.”
That said, sophomore Nathan Stanley is still the likely favorite to start this fall after being the primary backup to C.J. Beathard last season. Junior Tyler Wiegers didn’t seem to rule himself out this spring though and still appears to be in the mix after handling backup duties two seasons ago before being redshirted in 2016.
Neither looked particularly sharp on Friday in the spring game, with the pair throwing a combined three interceptions and having a general lack of success down the field in the passing game. That’s not exactly the kind of showing that Hawkeyes fans were hoping for after such a mediocre aerial attack last year but keep in mind that the offense is a work in progress with Brian Ferentz taking over for retired offensive coordinator Greg Davis.
Either way, it’s pretty clear that Iowa has a long ways to go between now and the opener and the coaching staff is keenly aware of just that.
It made perfect sense why Mark Dantonio dismissed Auston Robertson from his Michigan State football team on Friday. Now it really makes sense.
Friday, reports surfaced that Robertson was facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, stemming from an April 9 incident. At the time, no details of what led to the charge were divulged; now, they have been.
From mlive.com, detailing the testimony of Meridian Township (Mich.) police detective Rebecca Payne during a court hearing:
… the alleged victim said she ran into Robertson at a party at around 11 p.m. on April 8 in East Lansing.
After the victim accompanied Robertson and a friend to a local pizza place, Robertson’s girlfriend then picked up the three and drove the alleged victim to her apartment, according to the testimony. MLive does not typically disclose the identities of sexual assault victims.
When the car arrived at the apartment, Robertson told the alleged victim he was going to walk her to her door “to make sure she gets there safely.” The woman told Payne she had been drinking.
He then entered the apartment and penetrated her against her will, according to Payne’s testimony, despite the alleged victim telling him multiple times to stop. He then abruptly stopped and told the alleged victim to not tell anybody about the incident, the testimony continued.
Prior to signing with MSU as a four-star member of its 2016 recruiting class, Robertson was charged with misdemeanor battery in his home state of Indiana. Prior to that, he had been charged with criminal mischief, damaging or defacing property and resisting arrest in a separate incident. Those charges were later dropped.
It was expected that Utah State would expand Rayshad Lewis‘ role with the Aggies to the defensive side of the ball. Instead, the son of former Miami All-American standout Ray Lewis has decided to look for a new college football home.
Reportedly.
According to Scout.com, Lewis (pictured, No. 9) has decided to leave USU and will transfer to an undetermined location. The wide receiver seemingly confirmed the pending movement as he retweeted several well-wish tweets on his Twitter timeline. He also posted the following cryptic tweet Friday morning.
If Lewis lands at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.
As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.
For good measure, he added 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
This spring, the football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner.