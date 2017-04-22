Police: Dismissed Michigan State player sexually assaulted woman while girlfriend waited in car

It made perfect sense why Mark Dantonio dismissed Auston Robertson from his Michigan State football team on Friday. Now it really makes sense.

Friday, reports surfaced that Robertson was facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, stemming from an April 9 incident. At the time, no details of what led to the charge were divulged; now, they have been.

From mlive.com, detailing the testimony of Meridian Township (Mich.) police detective Rebecca Payne during a court hearing:

… the alleged victim said she ran into Robertson at a party at around 11 p.m. on April 8 in East Lansing. After the victim accompanied Robertson and a friend to a local pizza place, Robertson’s girlfriend then picked up the three and drove the alleged victim to her apartment, according to the testimony. MLive does not typically disclose the identities of sexual assault victims. When the car arrived at the apartment, Robertson told the alleged victim he was going to walk her to her door “to make sure she gets there safely.” The woman told Payne she had been drinking. He then entered the apartment and penetrated her against her will, according to Payne’s testimony, despite the alleged victim telling him multiple times to stop. He then abruptly stopped and told the alleged victim to not tell anybody about the incident, the testimony continued.

Prior to signing with MSU as a four-star member of its 2016 recruiting class, Robertson was charged with misdemeanor battery in his home state of Indiana. Prior to that, he had been charged with criminal mischief, damaging or defacing property and resisting arrest in a separate incident. Those charges were later dropped.