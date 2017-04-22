Ray Lewis’ son reportedly set to transfer from Utah State

It was expected that Utah State would expand Rayshad Lewis‘ role with the Aggies to the defensive side of the ball. Instead, the son of former Miami All-American standout Ray Lewis has decided to look for a new college football home.
Reportedly.
According to Scout.com, Lewis (pictured, No. 9) has decided to leave USU and will transfer to an undetermined location. The wide receiver seemingly confirmed the pending movement as he retweeted several well-wish tweets on his Twitter timeline. He also posted the following cryptic tweet Friday morning.
If Lewis lands at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.
Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.
As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.
For good measure, he added 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
This spring, the football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner.
It made perfect sense why Mark Dantonio dismissed Auston Robertson from his Michigan State football team on Friday. Now it really makes sense.
Friday, reports surfaced that Robertson was facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, stemming from an April 9 incident. At the time, no details of what led to the charge were divulged; now, they have been.
From mlive.com, detailing the testimony of Meridian Township (Mich.) police detective Rebecca Payne during a court hearing:
… the alleged victim said she ran into Robertson at a party at around 11 p.m. on April 8 in East Lansing.
After the victim accompanied Robertson and a friend to a local pizza place, Robertson’s girlfriend then picked up the three and drove the alleged victim to her apartment, according to the testimony. MLive does not typically disclose the identities of sexual assault victims.
When the car arrived at the apartment, Robertson told the alleged victim he was going to walk her to her door “to make sure she gets there safely.” The woman told Payne she had been drinking.
He then entered the apartment and penetrated her against her will, according to Payne’s testimony, despite the alleged victim telling him multiple times to stop. He then abruptly stopped and told the alleged victim to not tell anybody about the incident, the testimony continued.
Prior to signing with MSU as a four-star member of its 2016 recruiting class, Robertson was charged with misdemeanor battery in his home state of Indiana. Prior to that, he had been charged with criminal mischief, damaging or defacing property and resisting arrest in a separate incident. Those charges were later dropped.
Just before the Terps’ spring football game on Saturday, Maryland has added a title and given a promotion to wide receivers coach Chris Beatty.
The Terrapin Times is first reported the change, which was later confirmed on the school’s official website.
Beatty is highly regarded for his recruiting abilities and played a big role in the team’s strong close to National Signing Day a few months ago. He joined the staff in College Park last year when head coach D.J. Durkin was hired and has recently had coaching stops at Virginia, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The title is a nice reward for Beatty and comes a few months after the previous holder of that associate head coach title, Mike London, left the staff to become the head coach at Howard University.
With Maryland wrapping up spring practice and the evaluation period under way across the country, it certainly makes plenty of sense for Durkin to finalize everything on his coaching staff and allow a trusted lieutenant to take on an even bigger role with the Terps.
Michigan State has dismissed defensive end Auston Robertson from the football team.
It surfaced earlier on Friday that Robertson was facing a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge as the result of an alleged incident on April 8th. It didn’t take long for the school to react to that headline hitting the papers before the Spartan defender was dismissed.
“The criminal sexual conduct charges announced today against Auston Robertson are of the most serious nature. Sexual assault has no place in our community,” head coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. “While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program.”
Robertson was charged with misdemeanor battery back in high school before even arriving in East Lansing but it was the latest troubling set of allegations that led to his quick dismissal from the program this time around. Per the Detroit Free Press, police said he raped a woman in her apartment after walking her home earlier this month.
Dantonio suspended Robertson from the team a day later and then formally booted him once charges were formally filed in the matter on Friday. The Free Press obtained court records that indicate the defensive end’s bond has been set at $75,000 but that he has not been formally arraigned yet.
Robertson played in seven games for the Spartans last season as a true freshman and was one of the team’s top recruits.
The dismissal is the latest in a string of bad news for Dantonio’s program this spring as they seek to reverse things on the field after a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2016. Over a dozen players missed the team’s spring game two weeks ago and several unidentified players were suspended as the school investigates several sexual assault allegations. In addition, a prominent football staffer was also suspended for a month.
Everybody fretted about it back in January when it was first announced, but the Michigan Wolverines really are heading to Rome for spring practice this month.
While a large number of football teams across the country are wrapping up their spring practices on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and company will actually be getting ready to leave for Italy a few hours later. There are three workouts scheduled for next week in the city but a large amount of time for the players, coaches and staff members tagging along is being devoted to touring the historic sites around the area.
In addition to the Coliseum, Trevi Fountain and other tourist mainstays on the agenda for the Wolverines, one unique opportunity will take place next Wednesday: they’ll meet the pope.
“I want it to be the greatest experience of our players’ lives up until this point,” Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network last Saturday. “It’s going to be a great educational experience, and we have tickets to see the Pope give a papal address on the 26th of April.”
Harbaugh, who is a devout Catholic, and the rest of the Michigan team will apparently take in Pope Francis’ weekly audience, in addition to touring the rest of the Vatican and St. Peter’s Square. It’s not every day a college football team meets the pope and hopefully there will be plenty of cameras around to record what ever the Michigan football coach says to the pontiff.
Harbaugh has said that he wants to keep up the international trips with future endeavors to South Africa, Japan and Israel among other places. While those all sound fascinating, it will probably be hard to top meeting the pope.