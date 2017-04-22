Ray Lewis’ son reportedly set to transfer from Utah State

It was expected that Utah State would expand Rayshad Lewis‘ role with the Aggies to the defensive side of the ball. Instead, the son of former Miami All-American standout Ray Lewis has decided to look for a new college football home.

Reportedly.

According to Scout.com, Lewis (pictured, No. 9) has decided to leave USU and will transfer to an undetermined location. The wide receiver seemingly confirmed the pending movement as he retweeted several well-wish tweets on his Twitter timeline. He also posted the following cryptic tweet Friday morning.

Everybody claim to want what’s best for you until it’s time to do what’s best for you — Rayshad Lewis (@ThatOtherLewis) April 21, 2017

If Lewis lands at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2017 season. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Lewis was a two-star member of the Aggies’ 2016 recruiting class, opting for USU over offers from, among others, Appalachian State, Ball State, FAU, Idaho, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis started seven of the 12 games in which he played. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver finished second on the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (476), while his two receiving touchdowns were tied for second. The receptions and yards were second-most in the school’s history for a freshman.

For good measure, he added 110 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

This spring, the football program flirted with making Lewis a two-way player, with the rising sophomore logging time as a defensive back. He was also penciled in as a punt returner.