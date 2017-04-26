LOOK: Jim Harbaugh hooks Pope Francis up with Michigan helmet, pair of Jordans

There’s a series of words I’d never imagined I’d string together in a headline.
As you may have heard, Jim Harbaugh has taken his Michigan football team to Italy for an offseason European vacation. As part of the trip, the team is in the Vatican City today and took in the Pope’s Wednesday address to the masses in St. Peter’s Square — the players and athletic director Warde Manuel sat amongst the crowd while the head coach and his wife were seated on the same stage as Pope Francis.
Following the address, and after a wait of nearly a half-hour, Harbaugh was able to meet with and speak to His Holiness. The coach didn’t come empty-handed, either, as Pope Francis was gifted with a Michigan football helmet and a pair of Air Jordans. Michigan-themed, of course.
Coach hooked up Pope Francis with a Michigan helmet and some Jordans! @jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/Ihe62rh6MA
— LaMarr Woodley (@LaMarrWoodley) April 26, 2017
“Michigan” Jordan 5 PE’s for the Pope from coach Jim Harbaugh
📷 @seideljeff pic.twitter.com/kWoH1vhT8b
— J23 iPhone App (@J23app) April 26, 2017
Sarah Harbaugh said the Pope looked at the Michigan helmet gift with curiosity like hmmmm what’s this pic.twitter.com/dcO9l3GNDs
— angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017
“This is as good as it gets,” Harbaugh said according to mlive.com after his meeting with the pope. “This has been the experience of my lifetime.”
Sarah Harbaugh “I’ve never seen my husband at a loss for words” after meeting Pope “I was crying. I was trying to breathe. It was surreal”
— angelique (@chengelis) April 26, 2017