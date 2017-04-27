Ohio State adds Washington to future schedule, tweaks TCU series

Thursday was a day of scheduling announcements for the Ohio State football program.

Both OSU and Washington announced this afternoon that the schools have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Huskies will play host to the first game of the series on Sept. 7, 2024, with the Buckeyes returning the favor Sept. 13, 2025.

The teams have met 11 times previously, the first in 1957 and the last in 2007. All of those games have been played during the regular season.

“Big, early-season matchups between traditional powers is a highlight of every college football season,” said UW head coach Chris Petersen in a statement. “I’m really excited that we’ll be able to bring the Buckeyes to Seattle for what should be a great September afternoon for Husky fans and college football fans everywhere.”

Additionally, OSU announced that its home-and-home with TCU scheduled for the 2018 and 2019 seasons will be pared in half to just one game — a neutral-site matchup Sept. 15, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Both teams will receive $5 million for playing the game at Jerry World.

With the 2019 game with TCU off the schedule, OSU has confirmed that they have replaced that game with one against Miami of Ohio. Concurrently, TCU announced that it has replaced the second game against OSU with the front-end of a home-and-home with Purdue in West Lafayette. The back-end is scheduled to be played a decade later in Fort Worth.

There are also a couple of additional scheduling notes dropped by OSU this afternoon.