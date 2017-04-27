Getty Images

Ohio State adds Washington to future schedule, tweaks TCU series

Thursday was a day of scheduling announcements for the Ohio State football program.

Both OSU and Washington announced this afternoon that the schools have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Huskies will play host to the first game of the series on Sept. 7, 2024, with the Buckeyes returning the favor Sept. 13, 2025.

The teams have met 11 times previously, the first in 1957 and the last in 2007. All of those games have been played during the regular season.

“Big, early-season matchups between traditional powers is a highlight of every college football season,” said UW head coach Chris Petersen in a statement. “I’m really excited that we’ll be able to bring the Buckeyes to Seattle for what should be a great September afternoon for Husky fans and college football fans everywhere.”

Additionally, OSU announced that its home-and-home with TCU scheduled for the 2018 and 2019 seasons will be pared in half to just one game — a neutral-site matchup Sept. 15, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Both teams will receive $5 million for playing the game at Jerry World.

With the 2019 game with TCU off the schedule, OSU has confirmed that they have replaced that game with one against Miami of Ohio. Concurrently, TCU announced that it has replaced the second game against OSU with the front-end of a home-and-home with Purdue in West Lafayette. The back-end is scheduled to be played a decade later in Fort Worth.

There are also a couple of additional scheduling notes dropped by OSU this afternoon.

  • The home-and-home with Boston College, originally slated for 2023 and 2024, has been pushed back.  The Buckeyes will be the home team for a game on Sept. 19, 2026, and then travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 18, 2027.
  • A home game against Bowling Green Sept. 5, 2020, has been added.
  • A home game against Tulsa Sept. 18, 2021, has been added as well.

Travel stipends for families remain in place for 2017 playoff semifinals, title game

At least on one level, common sense will continue to prevail in big-time college football.

Ahead of the first College Football Playoff championship game after the 2014 regular season, the CFP announced that it would provide a travel stipend of $2,500 for the parents/guardians of up to 100 players from each team playing in the title game.  The past two years, those stipends were expanded to include the playoff semifinals as well.

Moving into the the fourth year of the playoff structure, the stipend will remain in place.

It’s assumed that the travel stipend will again be extended to 125 parents/guardians for the two semifinal games as well as title tilt, the same number that’s been in place each of the last two years.

For the 2015 playoffs, a total of $1.5 million was doled out to players’ families. There was a similar figure for the 2016 playoffs.

Over the 12-year life of the contract it reached an agreement on in November of 2012, it’s believed ESPN will pay in excess of $7 billion for the right to broadcast the playoffs as well as the so-called New Year’s Six bowl games.

One final bit of CFP housekeeping while we’re here as the dates for the releases of the 2017 playoff selection committee rankings were announced. The first set of Top 25 rankings will, appropriately enough, be released on Halloween night.

WATCH: Ohio State fans infiltrate Michigan’s practice in Italy

The greatest rivalry in all of sports never takes a break, even during the offseason on an entirely different continent.

One day after he showered Pope Francis with some Michigan-themed gear, Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines conducted the first on-field practice of their Italian road trip.  There were some “spies” in their midst, however, as a handful of Ohio State fans clad in Buckeyes colors drove a couple of hours to take in their enemy’s practice.

“I’ve still got my eyes on those guys,” an amused Harbaugh said. “Still a little suspicious.”

The fans, though, came in peace, with one even offering kind words for what the head coach has meant to The Game.

“We love the Big Ten,” Alicia Sexton, a military teacher based in Naples and a graduate of OSU, told the Detroit News. “We really are appreciative to Jim Harbaugh. We love that the rivalry is back, and it makes watching the game in November fun. Harbaugh has definitely brought the rivalry back.”

Suspended LSU player facing felony burglary charge

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Wednesday, LSU announced that Adrian Magee had been indefinitely suspended from the football program.  The stated reason?  Unspecified violations of team rules.

Not surprisingly, word subsequently surfaced that the offensive lineman had become entangled in an off-field situation.  Specifically, Magee, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest, has been charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in connection to an alleged on-campus apartment heist.  The charge, it should be noted, is a felony.

According to reports, Magee actually returned some of the items he allegedly lifted after finding out there may be video evidence of the incident.  From WBRZ-TV:

According to Baton Rouge Police, the victim returned to his apartment just before midnight on April 1. The victim says he returned to find the door to his apartment was forced open and he was missing electronic items and cash.

The victim says he was looking through the apartment when Magee stuck his head through the open door and asked the victim if he had been burglarized. The victim says he’s an LSU fan and immediately recognized Magee due to him wearing clothes with his football jersey number on it.

After the victim told Magee that he was going to check his security cameras to see who burglarized his apartment, Magee walked out and soon returned with several of the victim’s belongings, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the victim, an Xbox gaming console, six Xbox games, Gucci flip flops, an Onyx bluetooth speaker, and $1,200 cash were stolen from the apartment. The victim’s girlfriend’s purse was also dumped out and rifled through.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Magee was rated as the No. 45 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Louisiana.  An injury forced the 6-5, 309-pound lineman to take a redshirt as a true freshman.

Last year as a reserve, Magee saw action in three games.

This spring, Magee started at right tackle because of an injury to returning starter Toby Weathersby.  Weathersby is expected to be fully recovered for the start of summer camp in early August, with Magee sliding back to his role as a backup.

Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson frowns upon Group of Five playoff idea

The chances a team from the Group of Five ever gets selected to play in the College Football Playoff range from slim to none. As such, talk from within the Group of Five has kicked up from time to time, especially over the last year, about a possible Group of Five-only version of the College Football Playoff. The reactions to that idea has been mixed, but add Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson to the group of people who thinks that idea should be tossed aside.

While attending meetings for the College Football Playoff, Benson told reporters he would prefer to see conference champions from the Group of Five (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt) receive better bowl bids instead of playing in a minor version of the College Football Playoff.

It’s time to have a realistic conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of 5,” NIU athletic director Sean Frazier told Brett McMurphy, then of ESPN.com, back in December. “Why not?”

Well, there are a number of reasons. First, not everybody seems to be on board with playing the college football version equivalent of the NIT. Sure, it would be on TV and would get ratings, but the reward at the end of the JV playoff would mean little. Nobody would consider it a national championship. That’s what the FCS is for.

Benson is not alone in his anti-Group of Five playoff stance. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher also has been on record saying he is not interested in such a plan, and he oversaw a member from his conference go undefeated last season and play in the Cotton Bowl (Western Michigan).

My initial reaction is that’s not something I’m interested in,” Steinbrecher said, according to MLive.com in December. “We’re part of the (College Football Playoff) system, and it’s done a lot of very good things for the Mid-American Conference.”

Without the support from two of the Group of Five commissioners (and you can almost be guaranteed you can add Mike Aresco of the American Athletic Conference to the list given the conference’s push to be considered a power conference), this idea is pretty much dead on arrival.