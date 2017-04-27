One Nebraska offensive lineman transferring to Kansas, another set for Texas Tech

Spring practice has wrapped up at Nebraska and a pair of offensive lineman are on their way out of the program for greener pastures in the Cornhuskers old home of the Big 12.

First up on the moving van is offensive lineman Zach Hannon, who announced on Thursday he will transfer to Kansas. The Kansas City native is a graduate transfer so he should be able to play right away with the Jayhawks.

I have officially decided to finish my collegiate career as a Jayhawk! God is good 🙏🏽 Can't wait to get to Lawrence #RCJH pic.twitter.com/CtW734EMJT — Zach Hannon (@_HannonZach72) April 27, 2017

He’s not the only offensive lineman pursuing a graduate transfer from Lincoln however, as Dwayne Johnson also announced his intention to earn his diploma next month and move on to a Big 12 school — in this case Texas Tech.

Once a Husker always a Husker, but for now, time for the next chapter. #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/3snmDfSrBt — Dwayne Johnson™ (@Wayne_World75) April 27, 2017

The back-to-back departures is a bit of a blow to the Cornhuskers depth along the offensive line but neither was expected to start in 2017 for the team. Johnson appeared in only two games during his Nebraska career while Hannon played in only 15 contests with most of the snaps on special teams. Each faces a big learning curve at their new stops given that both of those Big 12 schools run some version of the Air Raid offense but the move does give them both a fresh start in 2017.