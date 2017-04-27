Travel stipends for families remain in place for 2017 playoff semifinals, title game

At least on one level, common sense will continue to prevail in big-time college football.

Ahead of the first College Football Playoff championship game after the 2014 regular season, the CFP announced that it would provide a travel stipend of $2,500 for the parents/guardians of up to 100 players from each team playing in the title game. The past two years, those stipends were expanded to include the playoff semifinals as well.

Moving into the the fourth year of the playoff structure, the stipend will remain in place.

CFP extends $2,500 stipend it pays family members of players in semis and championship game through this season. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) April 27, 2017

It’s assumed that the travel stipend will again be extended to 125 parents/guardians for the two semifinal games as well as title tilt, the same number that’s been in place each of the last two years.

For the 2015 playoffs, a total of $1.5 million was doled out to players’ families. There was a similar figure for the 2016 playoffs.

Over the 12-year life of the contract it reached an agreement on in November of 2012, it’s believed ESPN will pay in excess of $7 billion for the right to broadcast the playoffs as well as the so-called New Year’s Six bowl games.

One final bit of CFP housekeeping while we’re here as the dates for the releases of the 2017 playoff selection committee rankings were announced. The first set of Top 25 rankings will, appropriately enough, be released on Halloween night.